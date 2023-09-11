Is your rig reaching the glory of Unreal Engine 5?

Immortals of Aveum is written by the relatively unknown Ascendant Studios. Behind it is a group of developers who worked on many well-known games such as Bioshock 2, Borderlands 2, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Dead Space or Mafia 3 – and this influence can be seen in a positive way in Immortals of Afium. The game is more like a first-person shooter with magic instead of machine guns, and in addition to the quick, effect-filled first-person battles, it also offers some puzzles, physics gameplay, and an elaborately structured story that’s about three hours long. of scenes in real time graphics. The game is based on the latest Unreal Engine 5.1.1 and uses a variety of new engine features, including stylish cavity ray tracing lighting and “polygon wonders” nanites. Thanks to the latter, Immortals of Aveum can depict highly detailed environments and objects to a great extent. We recently interviewed the developers who provided a lot of information about the graphics features of Immortals of Aveum. Of course, this ingenuity warrants testing technology. We didn’t take long to wait for the first two updates to the game.

Welcome to the latest PCGH performance roundup! This is a “light” technology test that clarifies all the important questions without overloading it with hundreds of criteria and thousands of characters of text. In the future, this format will always be used when there are too many projects coming at the same time – we would rather give you a clear impression than none at all. How do you like this idea? We are happy with all feedback!

Immortals of Avium: Requirements and Technique

minimum Mediation high Super performance 1080p at 60 fps 1440p@60fps 2160p@60fps 2160p at 120 fps OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU – Intel Core i7-9700 Core i7-12700K Core i7-12700K Core i9-13900KS CPU – AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Ryzen 7 5700X Ryzen 7 5700X Ryzen 9 7950X3D ram. 16 gigabytes 16 gigabytes 16 gigabytes 16 gigabytes GPU – Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8GB) GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (12 GB) GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB) GeForce RTX 4090 (24 GB) Graphics Processing Unit – AMD Radeon RX 5700XT (8 GB) Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) Radeon RX 7900 XT (20 GB) Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24 GB) storage 70 GB (SSD recommended) 70 GB (SSD recommended) 70 GB (SSD recommended) 70 GB (SSD recommended) See also Fred again.. destroys Boiler Room London

The system requirements for Immortals of Aveum speak volumes: if you want maximum detail in UHD resolution with the highest possible frames per second, you’ll need nothing less than the fastest hardware available. However, for most people, the first two columns should apply. Although we don’t see any reason why you would suddenly need a more powerful CPU when changing the resolution from Full HD to WQHD, overall the requirements show that you need a relatively modern gaming PC to run Unreal Engine 5 in Immortals of Aveum for higher acceleration . We’ve also tested the game on much older hardware, and the results are impressive.

With the second patch, the game got a few additional graphics options, which we don’t want to keep from you. Overall, Immortals of Aveum offers many options for adapting Unreal Engine 5 to your PC. The game displays the effects of individual settings on the graphics card and processor in the form of a number. Unfortunately, how this amount was formed is not documented. In our example with the Geforce RTX 3090 and Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the lower CPU score is particularly noticeable, which has nothing to do with the actual CPU performance. When it comes to the graphics card, we also see that the settings we chose (here Ultra with WQHD) are quite high, but the game runs very smoothly with this hardware combination. We really like the approach and idea behind it, but all the magic is lost when the numbers on display don’t match what we experience while playing. Future updates may change this situation.

















Immortals of Aveum in benchmark test (Images: Ultra HD with DLSS quality, maximum detail, upsampled at 1800p) (52)

We played Immortals of Aveum for 15 hours and explored every corner of Aveum’s diverse game world – not only to find challenging benchmark scenes, but also because our graphics card tester really enjoyed the game. Immortals of Aveum plays quickly and straightforwardly, offering a balanced amount of Metroidvania elements and thus rewarding exploration. A large part of the fascination also comes from the gorgeous graphics: the character representation in many scenes is state-of-the-art. Fully dynamic cove lighting combined with soft ray-traced shadows always paints the environment in believable and appropriate colours, and the clear effects and sounds are a joy to behold. We would also like to highlight the excellent German dubbing that brings the beautiful interface to life. The entire show is top notch, has humorous elements – including a Witcher-style party – and kept us going for several hours.

The Immortals of Avium: Meditation Examples

However, we do not understand some graphic resolutions. Immortals of Aveum uses both Lumen and Nanite, the most important functions of the new Unreal engine, but nowhere near their full extent. Although we see many objects in great detail and fully modeled—like stones, walls, and bark with real protrusions rather than texture tricks—other parts of the game world are strikingly reminiscent of Crysis. In a rough and unpleasant way. Lumen, the ray tracing lighting for Unreal Engine 5, is also used only temporarily. Although the light and shadows are beautifully dynamic, the vast majority of reflections are based on a combination of ray tracing reflections with screen space reflections (SSRs) or cube maps. The last two methods are either crumbly and fleeting, or just plain ugly.

See also According to AnTuTu, the Google Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 is much slower than the Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12 & Co. The Immortals of Avium: Ray Tracing Reflections #2

Only at a second glance does it become clear that only a few of the glass and water elements are actually reflected using ray tracing. The maximum quality possible with Unreal Engine 5 is not used, but the simplified software mode is used. For example, if you walk through the Bioshock’esque garden in the Immortals’ HQ, you’ll see real RT reflections, but they’re not very detailed and have to relate to soft tissues. So Immortals of Aveum is the first game to feature Lumen, Nanite, and also Virtual Shadow Maps (VSM), but the game doesn’t pull out all the stops. The one-man project Desordre goes much further here (also thanks to the more compact levels) and is therefore a great addition to the first impression of Unreal Engine 5. Time for benchmarks.