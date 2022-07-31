Anthology of Turrican Vol. I & II is now available digitally

Get your Turrican suit ready and ready to battle the villains as Turrican Anthology Vol. I & II is now available digitally for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4). Originally developed by Factor 5, ININ Games brings these popular cult classics to the modern gaming world in two separate collections. It’s time to bring to life some of the best retro action games of all time, with a soundtrack by creative artist Chris Hoelsbeek.

The first and second volumes of Turrican Anthology contain ten Turrican games from the Amiga, SNES, and Genesis/Mega Drive eras in two separate collections. Turrican has been hailed as a groundbreaking video game series that combines non-stop exploration, action and one of the best video game soundtracks by legendary German composer Chris Hoelsbeck. Both games collections are now available as downloadable titles on Nintendo Switch and PS4.

The Torrican Anthology Volume One

Torrican (Amiga)

Turrican II (Amiga)

Super Torrican (SNES)

Super Torcan Direct Cut (SNES)

Mega Torrican Score Attack (Genesis/MegaDrive)

Anthology of Turrican Vol. II

Turrican 3 (Amiga)

Mega Turkan (Genesis / Mega Drive)

Turkish Exit mega cut (Genesis/Mega Drive)

Super Turrican 2 (SNES)

Super Turrican Score (SNES) Attack