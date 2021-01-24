New Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic is said to be made without BioWare

Star Wars in BioWare: Knights of the Old Republic is widely considered among the best Star Wars games of all time, as well as one of the best licensed RPGs. Since the release of the second game in 2004, we’ve been in the dark about any follow-ups, but a new game is said to be coming from a completely different company.

That’s it VGC Plus the Bespin flyer inside Star Wars and the Nate, sirKnown online as Shinobi602 – The new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is not made by Electronic Arts or BioWare. These sources did not say who would develop the new game, although Najda apparently indicated that it would not be a well-known studio.

Electronic Arts has been publishing exclusively Star Wars console and PC games for the past several years, starting with Star Wars: Battlefront in 2015 and eventually leading to games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons. It looks like the company has finally reached its stride with the franchise, although it has also canceled several Star Wars games. However, with Ubisoft’s Massive studio now Create an open-world Star Wars gameAlmost anyone, it seems, could be responsible for this apparent Knights of the Old Republic.

Knights of the Old Republic started as an Xbox exclusive, as BioWare was not acquired by EA yet. Obsidian Entertainment takes over, a company Microsoft has since purchased. However, its plate is currently quite full, with work on games like Grounded and Avowed which means it almost certainly doesn’t work on Star Wars. However, the possibilities of the developer are pretty much endless. Given the lineage of her predecessors, expectations for a third match are sure to be very high.