The “General Hospital” actress blows up at the teacher and refuses to let the children watch the opening

Exclusive

Irene HersheyThe soap actress, known for “General Hospital,” did not want her children to watch her Joe BidenInauguration … Informing the teacher that she will not allow them to “see a criminal.”

Irene got a daughter in elementary school in California, and after the little girl’s teacher sent an email to parents on Wednesday inviting kids to skip class to watch Inauguration Day, she responded with some bad comments about the new Prez.

According to the email chain that TMZ got, Irene relayed this to the teacher and her fellow Parents … “Why am I seeing a criminal on TV? I’ll never do this for my kids. But thank you.”

Then another father rushed to the teacher’s defense in the email chain, thanking her for caring about the families who wanted it Watch the historical moment He attracted Irene’s anger by writing, “No matter who gets the job, we are fortunate to be able to witness moments like these.”

Irene quickly gave another response, saying … “I don’t think we’re lucky at all to witness a candid joke.”