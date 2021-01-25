entertainment

Bianca Belair wants to go down in history with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37

by
Bianca Belair wants to go down in history with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 Taking place on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, it’s a two-night scene that will provide us with two separate headlines for every two nights. Chances are at least one of those leaderboards is SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks, and if that’s the case Bianca Belair wants to make history.

Because it is She told Sporting News, It will be historical in several ways:

“Everything I dealt with in WWE I do in search of a goal. When I think of a dream match, Sasha Banks will definitely be at the top of my list. To think of a WrestleMania Championship with Sasha Banks, that would be more than just a match. It’s more than just having a great match with an attempt. Home demolition Nah, this is a high-profile representation that will go down in the history books for various reasons. It gives me goosebumps. This will be a dream come true not only for me, but for many people. That will be a very special night, and I can’t even explain what it means to me. … I just want it to happen. Not just to feed my ego. It will be part of black history. “

This will be the first time that women will be making A’s headlines WrestleMania The event as well as the first time two black women have spearheaded. This level of representation has never been seen in WWE before.

Belair, who is presenting an episode of WWE Chronicle revolving around her WWE Network premiere today, is her favorite to win the Royal Rumble a week from today. Banks is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion.

READ  Brad Ratter remembers Alex Trebek without pants in Jeopardy!

You never know.

0
Ulva Robson
Written By
More from Ulva Robson

Snoop Dogg responds to Eminem Diss on ‘Zeus’ calling it ‘Soft Ass S ***’

Snoop Dogg He finally speaks after he turns him down Eminem On...
Read More

You may also like

Alex Trebek's latest movie "Jeopardy!" The episode ends with a passionate tribute

Alex Trebek’s latest movie “Jeopardy!” The episode ends with a passionate tribute

George Michael & Andrew Ridgeley of WHAM!

Wham’s last Christmas completes his 36-year journey to the top of the UK chart

Cardi B jokingly tells Vince McMahon to "count your ***** days" after getting his name on Raw

Cardi B jokingly tells Vince McMahon to “count your ***** days” after getting his name on Raw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *