Bianca Belair wants to go down in history with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 Taking place on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, it’s a two-night scene that will provide us with two separate headlines for every two nights. Chances are at least one of those leaderboards is SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks, and if that’s the case Bianca Belair wants to make history.

Because it is She told Sporting News, It will be historical in several ways:

“Everything I dealt with in WWE I do in search of a goal. When I think of a dream match, Sasha Banks will definitely be at the top of my list. To think of a WrestleMania Championship with Sasha Banks, that would be more than just a match. It’s more than just having a great match with an attempt. Home demolition Nah, this is a high-profile representation that will go down in the history books for various reasons. It gives me goosebumps. This will be a dream come true not only for me, but for many people. That will be a very special night, and I can’t even explain what it means to me. … I just want it to happen. Not just to feed my ego. It will be part of black history. “

This will be the first time that women will be making A’s headlines WrestleMania The event as well as the first time two black women have spearheaded. This level of representation has never been seen in WWE before.

Belair, who is presenting an episode of WWE Chronicle revolving around her WWE Network premiere today, is her favorite to win the Royal Rumble a week from today. Banks is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion.

You never know.