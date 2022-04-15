British Royal Family: Peace gesture: Harry and Meghan surprise the Queen

Meghan and Prince Harry gave up their royal duties two years ago. Photo: Taidgh Barron/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa





No one expected it: on the way to the Invictus Games in The Hague, Prince Harry and his wife Megan took a small path home.

Windsor – An Easter greeting to the royal family: The Queen’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

It was the couple’s first trip to the UK together since their dramatic move to America two years ago – and royal experts say it could help ease tensions in the royal family. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer a branch of peace,” said Ingrid Stewart, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. Harry (37) and Meghan (40) must have gained a lot of strength to come to Windsor.

difficult relationship at

There has been a lot of trouble in the past between the couple from Sussex, who gave up their royal duties two years ago, and the rest of the royal family. From their new home in California, Harry and Meghan have sent allegations of racism and complaints of inhuman pressure and a lack of support to their old home. The British tabloids, fed by “lavish sources”, responded with annoyed.

In addition, Harry is at odds with the British government over personal security. Most recently, he traveled to England in April 2021 for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip and in June 2021 for the unveiling of a statue in honor of his mother, Princess Diana. However, the press was upset by the fact that he had not recently traveled to Philip’s memorial service.

Grandma’s visit

However, Harry has announced that he will meet his grandmother “as soon as possible” – and now he has done so. The Queen is in poor health. The 95-year-old appeared in public for the first time in months at the end of March at a memorial for her husband, Prince Philip. However, it recently canceled both the traditional Royal Maundy and the Royal Service on Easter Sunday, two dates fixed on its calendar.







A spokeswoman for the couple said upon request on Thursday evening that the couple had visited Harry’s grandmother, as the Duke of Sussex had previously hoped. The two were going to stop on their way to the Invictus Games. The Paralympic Games for Soldiers begin on Saturday in The Hague. Harry created the Invictus Games in 2014. In the Netherlands, the two will closely accompany the camera team for a documentary on Netflix – the Sussexes have signed a multi-million dollar contract with the streaming giant.

Coincidentally, many visitors to the Royal Maundy at Windsor Castle witnessed the couple’s arrival. Harry and Meghan waved to the stunned onlookers, The Sun reported. “I couldn’t believe it when I got to know her. We waved and waved back,” the newspaper quoted an eyewitness as saying. Harry and Meghan would have looked happy and relaxed.

Reconciliation on the horizon?

Expert Seward is sure that the visit is an important step toward family reconciliation. “Thursday is a very special day for the Queen because it is about tolerance,” she said. “She is not one to hold grudges and would be happy to receive them with open arms.” The couple also met Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who represented the Queen at Royal Mundi, at the royal residence outside London, British newspapers reported. There was no confirmation of this at first. The heir to the throne, Charles, had to listen to particularly violent allegations from his youngest son.

It has not been announced if Harry and Meghan have also had children Archie (about 3) and Lilibet (10 months). However, it was previously said that the children would not travel to Europe. The Queen has not yet met the great-granddaughter, who was named after her pseudonym.

However, it is doubtful whether the Easter peace will last. Harry has announced his memoirs for 2022. In light of the fierce allegations, tabloids are expecting the Prince to take a closer look at father Charles and stepmother Duchess Camilla.