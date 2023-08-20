New Braking Point 2 video, driver ratings and bonus for 22 F1 owners

(Motorsport-Total.com) – Formula 1 fans still have to wait a few days before motorsport’s premiere class returns from its summer break to the world’s racetracks. EA and Codemasters are using this to encourage owners of last year’s F1 2022 game to switch to EA Sports F1 23 with a discount and bitcoin.

Anyone who wants to drive a Formula 1 race can do so with F1 2023

F1 22 owners get a 30% discount on the standard F1 23 and an additional 5,000 bitcoins. In-game currency can be used to purchase items in the shop, VIP Podium Pass and XP Boost in F1 World and give your ambitions a little boost.

But even those who don’t own the game for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season won’t be left empty-handed and are currently getting the same benefits.

About the exciting story mode “Braking Point 2”, which comes with high-speed drama and heated antagonisms, there are also New video which follows the story of Aiden Jackson and focuses on what happened before he joined the Konnersport Butler Racing team in F1 23.