The gaming platform is receiving two Steam Deck beta updates

The Steam game distribution platform and client will receive two beta updates, specifically for the Steam Deck laptop. The improvements and bug fixes are primarily aimed at the SteamOS desktop mode and the Steam Game Library. Both updates are already available to everyone as optional downloads in the Beta Channel and the Preview Channel. Players who have not yet received a trial can switch channels as follows:

Change Steam client channel: settings System system update channel

The next two updates for the Steam Deck Beta client, as they’re officially called, which are offered exclusively on Steam Deck, will be available for download on August 17 and 19.





The improvements will flow to the Steam Library for desktop mode, On-Screen Keyboard, and non-Steam-purchased games. Additionally, there are mandatory improvements and bug fixes that accompany each of the new releases.

