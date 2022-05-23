Update impossible. WhatsApp will soon stop working on these iPhones.

There will be no new WhatsApp messages on some iPhones from October. stone key

WhatsApp is again dropping support for older iPhones. These popular models appeared in October.

WhatsApp will not support iOS 10 and iOS 11 after October 24, 2022, as «WABetainfo» mentioned. This means that iPhones on which the latest iOS version can no longer be installed can no longer be used with WhatsApp.

Specifically, this will affect the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. After iOS 10, there were no other OS updates from Apple for these. On the other hand, users of iPhone 5s and above are safe for now, as at least iOS 12 can be installed here.

WhatsApp has been supporting smartphones for a very long time

WhatsApp discontinues support for older smartphone models at regular intervals. This was the last iPhone case in March 2021 when the iPhone 4s was cut. However, most smartphones can be used with WhatsApp beyond their average usage time.

The iPhone 5 and 5c, for example, were launched in September 2012 and September 2013 respectively, so they will be ten and nine years old respectively when WhatsApp support is discontinued. apple according to Only 2 percent of all iPhones are still currently using iOS 13 or older, and the remaining iOS 10/11 users are likely below in the per thousand range.