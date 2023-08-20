A dog adventure with a cuddle factor and a lot of feelings is coming in 2025

The word “Koira” comes from the Finnish language and means “dog”. However, almost everything has been said: in Koira things get animalistic and you have to rescue a little puppy in the woods. Will the little man survive?

Hand drawn adventure

Koira was hand-drawn, and as you’ll see in the trailer, was very grainy. The game is played in 2D, where you as the player control a cute forest spirit. Because one day he heard a little dog barking for help. He immediately sets out to rescue the creature and get it out of the woods.

This is easier said than done: In the jungle, there are plenty of dangers lurking in the unequal team. Fortunately, the two complement each other well so rescue can finally work. You can also solve some jungle puzzles. In the end, you will (hopefully) be rewarded with a friendship that will last a lifetime.

Image: do no harm

The mood is correct

The game is decorated with really nice background music. So there is definitely a risk that you as a player will have to pull your handkerchief again. Here, too, you get your first little taste of the trailer. Overall, the game makes a great impression and should be appropriate for those dreary winter evenings.

According to DON’T NOD, Koira won’t be released for PC until 2025. Exactly 2025, the developers have been silent about this until now. You can at least put the title on your Steam wishlist. Here is the link to the Steam page…