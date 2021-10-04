Netflix launches ‘Play Something’ for Android users

Netflix officially introduces shuffle functionality to Android users.

The company was originally founded play something As early as April, but the feature will be officially launched worldwide on Android today. The tool that allows Netflix to choose something to watch is now available on TV and Android mobile devices, but is not yet supported on iOS. However, Netflix has announced that it will begin testing the Shuffle feature on iOS in the coming months.

Regardless, Netflix is ​​also launching Fast Laughs – what Released on iOS Earlier this year – today on Android mobile devices in select markets including the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and the UK. The tool works like a roll to highlight fun clips from his series and movies. It’s similar to TikTok, but designed specifically for Netflix talent.

Finally, on Monday, Netflix said it would bring the files Downloads for you iOS gadget next month. The subscription feature was originally introduced for Android earlier this year and will automatically download things you can watch offline based on your viewing history. It’s a great feature to turn on when planning a trip, for example, and you don’t want to forget to download content to watch offline before your trip.

In the meantime, you can find the “Play something that plays on Android phones today” button in the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen or in the 17th row on the home page.