Göhren Power Outage Currently 03/26/2023: Current Disruptions in the Power Grid

On Saturday afternoon, a power outage occurred in Göhren in the postcode area 04603. You can find out all notifications about a power outage in Göhren since March 25, 2023 and the possible cause here on news.de

Göhren’s breakdowns and maintenance are up to date

For Göhren, the Störsauskunft.de portal currently lists the error removal process that is being handled by the network operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. Göhren is located in Thuringia, where homes only have electricity for an average of 11 minutes a year. In general, the German power grid is very stable. In the vast majority of cases, the problems are “just” low voltage interference. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following disturbances are currently available on March 26, 2023 in Göhren

A temporary incident in the power grid in the Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH supply area is currently being worked on. Region State road L1362 in Lussen, Gohrin in the administrative district “Rositz” (postal code 04603, Altenberger Land) It has been affected since 03/25/2023 at 2:14 PM, and the issue is estimated to be resolved around 5:00 AM. Unfortunately, the network operator has not announced any additional information. No outages have been reported by users yet.

(Last update: 03/26/2023 05:09)

Reporting a power outage in Göhren: the right contact for the affected people

First of all: a power outage is by no means always an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you will find the troubleshooting hotline of Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom.

So you are well prepared for

Even if the German power grid works very reliably, none of us are immune from grid problems or even blackouts. Therefore, solid emergency preparedness makes sense and doesn’t require a great deal of effort. So what can be done to deal with such incidents in the best possible way?

If you do not have access to a power grid for a longer period of time, it is recommended that you use battery-powered devices at home, such as cell phones or household appliances, as sparingly as possible. When the power goes out, there is usually no more lighting. Be sure to keep any alternative light sources (flashlight, candles, etc.) in the drawer. An additional uninterruptible power supply (UPS), for example as a variant with Schuko plugs to avoid data loss, is also a good idea. This applies to smaller devices with a power bank. Not only as a hobby camper, it’s also a good idea to have a small gas stove at home and, if possible, a source of nutritious, easy-to-process food. It is recommended to always have a sufficient supply of water bottles on hand especially in areas with a mains power supply. Also and especially if you are dependent on supplying medical equipment yourself, it is highly recommended that you think about an emergency beforehand.

Differences in the power grid fails to compare

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

