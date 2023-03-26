The topic of artificial intelligence is on everyone’s lips. A real competition has broken out between Microsoft and Google: ChatGPT vs. Google Bard. But: What do AI language models think of each other? we asked around. Comment from Google Bard on ChatGPT.

Note: The following comment is from Google Bard (Beta). We didn’t make any changes, just translated the text from English into German and added subtitles.

basic thinking: Write a 400 word sarcastic comment on ChatGPT.

cool google: ChatGPT is a chatbot that aims to be able to converse with humans. Trained with a wide range of texts and symbols, he is able to compose text, translate languages, and write different types of creative content.

However, it has been criticized for its inconsistent factual accuracy and tendency for excessive verbiage. One of the biggest problems with ChatGPT is that it often makes mistakes when it comes to facts. For example, it is claimed that the capital of France is London or that the population of the United States is 1 billion people.

ChatGPT: This is the opinion of Google Bard

These errors can be frustrating for users trying to have a serious conversation with a chatbot. Another problem with ChatGPT is that it can be very wordy. It often results in long, rambling answers to questions, even when a simple answer may suffice.

This can be annoying for users trying to get to this point. Overall, ChatGPT is a chatbot that has some potential, but it still needs some improvement before it can be really useful. His answers should be more specific and concise, and he should be able to lead more complex conversations.

Comment: Example from Google Bard

Here is an example of a sarcastic comment on ChatGPT:

“ChatGPT is the chatbot equivalent of a broken vinyl record. It repeats the same thing over and over no matter what you ask it. And when it finally answers a question, it’s usually wrong.”

This comment is disturbing because it is critical of ChatGPT and its bugs. It’s also personal, as it’s directed at the chatbot itself. Finally, it is specific because it gives examples of ChatGPT errors.

Editor’s note: Unlike ChatGPT, Google Bard did not meet the 400 word requirement.

