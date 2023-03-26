What (would) American license plates look like in Switzerland?

Here are our suggestions:
Grisons – The greatest snow on earth. Tourism Canton would likely claim this as well as Utah.
Ticino – Sunshine State. Like Florida. Undisputed.
St. Gallen – cotton state. Because of the tradition of weaving compared to the country of cotton
Alabama is nearby.
Appenzell Enruden / Ausserhoden – Citizen of Switzerland. For better or worse, the Appenzells have to share Oklahoma’s Native America.
Thurgau – TOh Apple State. Similar to the US state of Georgia, which describes itself as the “Peach State”.
Zurich – Banker’s paradise. Zurich as a banking center must live up to this motto.
Schaffhaus – last holdouts. As a border canton, Alaska’s motto also fits with the Swiss border canton.
Glarus – Rock State. Glarnerland Tourismus advertises itself in a campaign titled “Felsenland”.
Shweez – Scenic paradise. A landscape paradise, at least that’s what the people of Schwyz say in our editorial team.
Uri – The first state. Since Rütli is located on the land of the Urner, the “first country” is of course a good choice. However, Urey has to argue with the other native cantons over the Delaware motto.
Nidwalden – Wild, wonderful. What is true of West Virginia is also true of Nidwalden.
Obwalden – Switzerland Centre. With Älggialp as the center of Switzerland, Obwalden can certainly call itself that.
Lucerne – Pork state. 428,132 pigs live in the canton of Lucerne, which is more than humans. You don’t need more explanation.
train – The company’s capital. Like Delaware, the capital of the company is also Zug.
argao – island nation. It aligns with Argaw like the “Potato State” with Maine.
Solothurn – WatchState. The canton of Solothurn has a tradition of watchmaking. There’s a new logo for that.
Berne – state bears. With the Bears, the comparison to Arkansas is obvious here.
Food – The best wine. A logo we made. But it can also fit California.
Geneva – Peace Garden State. The United Nations City of Geneva registration plates would likely read “Peace Garden State” as in North Dakota.
Valais – 13 Star State. Building on the state of Texas with the “Lone Star State” motto
Law – Live free or die. New Hampshire and Jura can go together.
Neuchâtel – Great Lakes State. The largest Swiss lake is Lake Neuchâtel, as Michigan’s motto indicates.
Basel country – Hero home. There is nothing similar in the United States. However, as the home of Roger Federer, the Basel region can certainly embellish itself with it.
Basel city – chemical capital. Delaware says this of itself, and it certainly applies to Basel as well.
Fribourg – Switzerland crossroads. It goes just as well with Canton Fribourg as “Crossroads of America” goes with Indiana.
Would you also like to have a license plate number that better displays your canton? Write us your suggestions in the comments.
