Here are our suggestions:

Grisons – The greatest snow on earth. Tourism Canton would likely claim this as well as Utah.

Ticino – Sunshine State. Like Florida. Undisputed.

St. Gallen – cotton state. Because of the tradition of weaving compared to the country of cotton

Alabama is nearby.

Appenzell Enruden / Ausserhoden – Citizen of Switzerland. For better or worse, the Appenzells have to share Oklahoma’s Native America.

Thurgau – TOh Apple State. Similar to the US state of Georgia, which describes itself as the “Peach State”.

Zurich – Banker’s paradise. Zurich as a banking center must live up to this motto.

Schaffhaus – last holdouts. As a border canton, Alaska’s motto also fits with the Swiss border canton.

Glarus – Rock State. Glarnerland Tourismus advertises itself in a campaign titled “Felsenland”.

Shweez – Scenic paradise. A landscape paradise, at least that’s what the people of Schwyz say in our editorial team.

Uri – The first state. Since Rütli is located on the land of the Urner, the “first country” is of course a good choice. However, Urey has to argue with the other native cantons over the Delaware motto.

Nidwalden – Wild, wonderful. What is true of West Virginia is also true of Nidwalden.

Obwalden – Switzerland Centre. With Älggialp as the center of Switzerland, Obwalden can certainly call itself that.