Pop star Sandra has some resolutions after cancer

Olmutz (dpa) – Sandra, the “Maria Magdalena” singer, is a cancer survivor. “It was hell but everything is fine,” the 60-year-old said on Thursday before a concert in Olomouc, Czech Republic.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2017. “But I’ve got everything behind me now. It’s been five years. I’m healthy again.”

Sandra said at the online press conference that she kept the cancer a secret because she didn’t want to upset and grieve her fans. Now she is looking forward to performing again. “I can hardly wait for that.” But she doesn’t have any new songs yet. “We’re in the process of doing something. But it will probably take another year or two.”

Friends and family, especially her two sons, contributed to her recovery. “If you have a family that supports you, you can do it,” said the Saarbrücken native, who has lived on the Spanish island of Ibiza for years.