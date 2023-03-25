The Altenburg power supply is currently on March 25, 2023: the power is gone? this is the reason

On Saturday afternoon, there was a power outage in Altenburg in the southeastern region. You can read all the reports about today’s power outages in Altenburg and how you can prepare optimally here on news.de

Network operator technicians ensure a stable power supply to German households. Image: Adobe Stock/Sawat

Breakdowns and maintenance in Altenburg are up to date

Altenburg is located in Thuringia, where homes live without electricity for an average of only 11 minutes a year. In all other federal states as well, downtime is limited to a few minutes. In the vast majority of cases there are “only” very limited locally low voltage faults. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a message for the city of Altenburg is currently being listed. This is an entry from the power grid operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH for a single error. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently on March 25, 2023 in Altenburg

Network problems are currently spreading across the region Paditzer Strasse in the southeast, Altenburg, Altenburg (postal code 04600, Altenburger Land). Unfortunately, no detailed information is available from the responsible network administrator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. Difficulties have been recognized since 2:14pm today, although there is no local citizen who hasn’t explicitly reported the failure. Mechanics are currently working to eliminate the cause, and the recovery should take place as soon as possible.

(status: 03/25/2023, 8:06 p.m.)

Reporting a power outage in Altenburg: how do I find out who is responsible for correcting the fault?

First of all: a power outage isn’t always an emergency. Only call the emergency numbers of the police or firefighters in an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you can access fault information from the network operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom.

home checklist

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch/candles/tea lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Batteries Replacement / Batteries Replacement / Power Bank

He eats:

Camping stove with gas cartridge

Perishable food/water supplies

climate:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

Cool box

diverse:

Medicine

wet wipes

garbage bag

Supply of cash

Blackout scenario: when the big meltdown comes

The dependence of modern societies on electricity is now very high. We will notice this right after the widespread power outage. Communication sources such as TV and the Internet no longer work, and our mobile phones can no longer be used after a few hours. Traffic lights and EC devices are down, and hospitals are running on emergency power. Already in the first days after the collapse, serious sanitary problems appeared in medical facilities and fattening farms, water and waste disposal facilities collapsed. Food reserves are gradually running out in supermarkets and private households. In this critical situation, panic is increasing among the population and crime is also increasing. After about a week, even the last big data centers have to give up. In this worst-case scenario, German nuclear power plants run the risk of super-breakdown, as adequate cooling of the reactors can no longer be guaranteed.

Also read: Experts warn of power outages in winter

+++ Editorial note: This text has been generated on the basis of existing data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de