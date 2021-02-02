EA and UEFA will remain good friends for a few more years • Eurogamer.de

Electronic Arts and UEFA expand their partnership

The contract was extended for several years

FIFA 21 is coming soon on Google Stadia

As Electronic Arts announced, the publisher has expanded its partnership with UEFA, so you can count on UEFA content in the FIFA series for a few more years.

In addition, you will soon be able to play FIFA 21 on Google Stadia. The streaming service app will be published on March 17, 2021.

“This expansion is dependent on the continued growth and success of the EA Sports FIFA series of games,” the publisher says. FIFA 21 has been the best-selling game in the UK in 2020 and it is always one of the most popular games around the world. The EA Sports FIFA franchise has sold over 325 million units since its inception. Player participation in EA Sports FIFA 21 is currently top Than in previous releases at the time of comparison. This shows how the fan interest is increasing unabatedly. “

In addition to the UEFA Champions League, this applies to the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup, which you will only find “in the EA Sports FIFA ecosystem” for the next three years of tournaments.

At the same time, this aims to boost the development of the eChampions League, which the company describes as “an integral and important tournament within the EA Sports FIFA Global Series competition program”.

FIFA has one of the fastest growing esports programs in the world and the best players have been given the opportunity to compete with world-famous clubs.

At the same time, the reach of FIFA Online 4, which is popular in Asia, is expanding and will soon be available in Russia, Poland, Turkey and other countries.

“Mobile remains the most popular gaming platform in the world, and EA Sports is currently working on six soccer experiences, from the original simulations to unique arcade formats with new ways to play for everyone,” he continues. ”More details about these diverse soccer experiences For mobile devices, it will be announced at a later time.