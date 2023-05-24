Ron DeSantis wants to become President of the United States with the help of Elon Musk

Homepage Policy

from: Christian Sturgeon

is divided

Ron DeSantis is known for his anti-wake politics. © John Raoux / dpa

Florida’s governor is about to publicly challenge Donald Trump. The former president speaks.

News candidate to presidency : Ron DeSantis is about to run for the Republican nomination.

to : Ron DeSantis is about to run for the Republican nomination. reconnaissance speak for previous president Donald Trump ahead of Ron DeSantis for voters.

speak for Donald Trump ahead of Ron DeSantis for voters. who will candidate the republican? All news from the USA in our news ticker.

Update from May 24, 10:20 a.m.: The potential nomination of Ron DeSantis seems to be making Donald Trump nervous. The former US president responded by posting it to Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, shortly after the reports about the Florida governor. There, Donald shared an article written by conservative radio host Wayne Allen Root targeting Ron DeSantis and commented, “Please step back!”

Ron DeSantis announces his candidacy for President of the United States

First report from May 24, 2023: Washington, DC – The announcement was long overdue. At least since his triumphant re-election in November’s midterm congressional elections, he has been seen as the next Republican front man. Now is finally the time: On Wednesday (May 24), Florida’s conservative governor Ron DeSantis will formally announce his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election, in a public challenge to former President Donald Trump.

This in itself is not surprising. However, the manner in which DeSantis enters the race is somewhat unusual. According to US media reports, the 44-year-old wants to announce his application on the short message service Twitter. In a conversation broadcast there with Twitter chief Elon Musk, DeSantis wants to officially announce his plans. The conversation is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time (midnight CEST) on Twitter Spaces, where the audience can follow the live audio conversations.

DeSantis will announce his candidacy in a conversation with Musk on Twitter

Musk confirmed it Wall Street Journal In an interview he will question DeSantis. He added proudly, “He’s got an ad to make.” The conversation will not follow a script, but it will be spontaneous. “It would be the first time something like this has happened on social media and with a real-time, unprepared Q&A,” added the Twitter boss.

At the same time, Musk has confirmed that he is not currently behind a particular candidate. On the other hand, he made it clear with a clear note that he probably would not like to see Trump in office. When asked who he would prefer for the 2024 election, Musk said that he and most people in the US want someone in office who is “fairly normal” — certainly a jab for Donald Trump. In any case, the former president can hardly be assigned to this category.

DeSantis has far-right politics in Florida

On the other hand, DeSantis’ policies in Florida can’t be measured by normal standards either. The conservative Republican is taking a hard right spin in Florida and presenting himself as a fighter against the supposed “awakened” ideology of the left. Some of the laws he signed are so extreme that the American Civil Rights Organization has now issued a travel warning for Florida that may occur. Meanwhile, an expert on fascism has warned that DeSantis will “destroy our democracy.”

Trump had already announced in November that he would enter the race to run for president for the 2024 election. DeSantis has been governor of the southern US state of Florida since early 2019. Before the father-of-three became a politician, he attended elite universities at Yale and Harvard, and was In the Navy – deployed in Iraq. Prior to his election to the governorship, DeSantis served for several years as a representative in the House of Representatives.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough View photo gallery

DeSantis is clearly behind Trump in the polls

After his re-election as governor, DeSantis was even ahead of Donald Trump in some polls, but now he’s far behind. The distance to the populist right is more than 30 percentage points, on average. The official candidacy should give him a new boost.

Republicans will choose their nominee for the November 2024 presidential election in primary elections that begin early next year. In addition to Donald Trump, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, African-American Senator Tim Scott and former governor of the southern state of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson also want to run in the party’s internal primary. Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, is also considering running for office. Now Ron DeSantis is joining them. (cs/dpa/afp)