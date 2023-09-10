Near-Earth asteroids today: potentially dangerous! These asteroids are approaching Earth

15 asteroids will reach the point in their orbit closest to Earth on Sunday. 1 of them, “410627 (2008 RG1)”, is considered dangerous! An overview of the current largest near-Earth asteroids and their potential dangers.

NASA currently knows about 1.1 million asteroids. Thousands more are discovered every month. Particular attention is paid to the so-called near-Earth asteroids, which do not move around the sun like most asteroids in the asteroid belt, but approach the Earth’s orbit and thus can be dangerous to Earth. You can find an overview of all the near-Earth asteroids that come closest to Earth today in this article.

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, a total of 15 asteroids will reach the closest station to Earth during the day, including one potentially dangerous asteroid.

The largest near-Earth asteroids today

“410627 (2008 RG1)” Its diameter is estimated at 176 to 394 meters, and it is currently the largest asteroid near Earth. “410627 (2008 RG1)” is approaching Earth at 05:56 today. The second largest near-Earth asteroid is… “(2000AB6)” Its diameter is estimated from 88 to 197 metres. “(2021 RE12)” Today it ranks third among the largest near-Earth asteroids (58 m – 131 m).

This asteroid is coming particularly close to Earth today

The closest thing to Earth today is an asteroid “(2021 LV2)”. It approaches our planet at 08:58 at a distance of 16.6 million kilometers.

As for the asteroid that approached us without colliding with the Earth, it is “(2020 QG).” On August 16, 2020, this asteroid passed near Earth at a distance of only 3,000 kilometers and at a speed of about 44,000 kilometers per hour. Since it came from the direction of the sun, experts didn’t expect it: it was discovered just 6 hours after it flew by. It probably wouldn’t have caused much damage to the ground even if it had hit. Given its small size, only 3 to 6 meters in diameter, it is assumed that it would have burned up in the atmosphere if it got any closer.

Potentially dangerous asteroids near Earth today

Potentially hazardous asteroids are those that come closer to Earth than 0.05 astronomical units (about 7.5 million kilometers) in orbit and have an absolute brightness of 22 mg or less. It is therefore considered large enough (at least about 140 meters in diameter) to cause significant damage in the event of a collision. About 20 percent of near-Earth asteroids are classified as hazardous.

Today there is one potentially dangerous asteroid near Earth: “410627 (2008 RG1)”.

410627 (2008 RG1)

First observation: September 4, 2008

Last note: October 10, 2020

Absolute brightness: 20.89 mag (dim)

Estimated diameter: 176m to 394m

Distance: 49.1 million km

Speed: 85,087.3 km/h (23.64 km/h)

Time of shortest distance to Earth: September 10, 2023 at 5:56 am

14 Earth orbiters near the Earth

Asteroids that cross Earth’s orbit are also called orbital orbiters. Near-Earth asteroids Apollo Crossing the Earth’s orbit from outside, from the type of near-Earth asteroids They come Crossing the Earth’s orbit from the inside. Today a total of 14 Earth orbiters are approaching our planet.

Today’s Apollo near-Earth asteroids: “410627 (2008 RG1)”, “(2000 AB6)”, “(2015 FG36)”, “(2018 SF2)”, “(2021 ED2)”, “(2021 GX7)”, ” (2021 LV2)”, “(2022 RS1)”, “(2023 BN6)”

Today’s near-Earth asteroids: “(2013 TG135)”, “(2017 WR)”, “(2018 RC)”, “(2021 RE12)”, “(2023 FW10)”

Asteroids of the Amur and Atera types do not cross Earth’s orbit. While it is difficult to detect those Atira– Asteroids move completely within Earth’s orbit, and approach the type of asteroids Cupid Earth’s orbit from the outside.

Amur asteroids near Earth today: “(2020 RL7)”

All near-Earth asteroids at a glance today

family name distance measuring Speed He writes A date close to Earth (2021 LV2) 16.6 million km 23 – 52 AD 36,111 km/h Apollo 09/10/2023 at 8:58 am (2021 ED2) 17.7 million km 5 – 11 p.m 25,891 km/h Apollo 09/10/2023 at 10:07 PM (2015 FG36) 20 million km 46 – 102 AD 32962 km / h Apollo 09/10/2023 at 7:02 PM (2018 RC) 22.7 million km 27 – 61 AD 34,680 km/h They come Sep 10, 2023 at 6:12 pm (2022 RS1) 28.5 million km 7 – 16 pm 30,163 km/h Apollo Sep 10, 2023 at 10:03 am (2013 TG135) 37.9 million km 24 – 54 AD 67,377 km/h They come Sep 10, 2023 at 5:09 pm (2023 BN6) 38.4 million km 24 – 53 AD 21,924 km/h Apollo Sep 10, 2023 at 9:16 pm (2021 GX7) 42.3 million km 12 – 27 pm 36,579 km/h Apollo Sep 10, 2023 at 10:16 pm (2023 FW10) 42.9 million km 24 – 53 AD 33,574 km/h They come Sep 10, 2023 at 10:35 am (2017 WR) 44.7 million km 29 – 65 AD 86,749 km/h They come Sep 10, 2023 at 7:38 am (2020 RL7) 47.8 million km 33 – 74 AD 35,359 km/h Cupid Sep 10, 2023 at 7:40 pm 410627 (2008 RG1) 49.1 million km 176 – 394 AD 85,087 km/h Apollo Sep 10, 2023 at 5:56 am (2021 RE12) 52.7 million km 58 – 131 AD 47067 km/h They come Sep 10, 2023 at 2:39 am (2018 SF2) 53.6 million km 31 – 68 AD 99144 km/h Apollo Sep 10, 2023 at 1:37 am (2000 AP6) 58 million km 88 – 197 AD 72523 km/h Apollo Sep 10, 2023 at 9:04 am

