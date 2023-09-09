African samurai, destructible environments, Splinter Cell mechanics

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a kind of spin-off is released only this year, which is based on the old parts of the series. There won’t be a true successor to Valhalla, which has been available since 2020, until the end of 2024. The title is Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, and the only thing known so far is that it will finally take the series to feudal Japan. Fans have wanted this setting since the beginning of the franchise. The supposed leak now reveals a lot of strange and interesting information about AC Red.

Assassin’s Creed Red will once again have two heroes

The insider who posted the details online is Tom Henderson. The information is unconfirmed, but Henderson’s strike rate is relatively high. But let’s get to the point:

Red must again submit two champions. Unlike Valhalla, there will likely not be a choice of gender, but rather two completely different characters. On one hand there must be a female shinobi and on the other a male samurai. Stranger: The latter is allegedly an African refugee. The two characters differ not only in appearance, but also in their abilities.

According to Henderson, the game borrows some mechanics from another Ubisoft series: Splinter Cell. Concretely, the environment should be more integrated into the gameplay. There is talk of erasable light sources and shadows for the player to hide in. There must be destructible environments. “Players can break anything they can break in real life,” Henderson wrote. He gives, for example, doors and walls made of wood and paper.

Assassin’s Creed Red is said to be fully playable from start to finish. Nothing should stand in the way of publishing Christmas works in 2024. Red is the first air conditioner to appear below the Infinity Center. The following project has the working title Hexe. Other branches are the mobile game Assassin’s Creed Jade and the virtual reality game Nexus. A remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is also rumored to be in the works.

