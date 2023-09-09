HD Remastered Project: After The Witcher & Cyberpunk, Starfield Should Be Sharper Too

After The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, mod developer Halk Hogan also wants to make adjustments to the texture of Bethesda’s new space adventure. The first version of the Starfield HD Reworked project should be available soon, but the mod is still in an early stage of development.

Third project remastered in HD

Starfield (test) doesn’t look bad at all, but Bethesda’s new first-person role-playing game doesn’t set new standards for PC graphics either. This is due, among other things, to the lack of features that are actually mandatory to produce games of this size in 2023, such as ray tracing and DLSS, animations that often look stiff or awkward, and somewhat poor lighting and stability. games World. But even with one texture or another, the typical Hogan sees mud and thus the potential for improvement. He wants to offer this as part of his HD Reworked project without placing much higher demands on GPU performance and graphics memory.

Due to the often low-resolution visual textures, I decided to create a new, high-resolution remastered project for Starfield, to improve the visual experience of the game. And of course, as usual, the project focuses on achieving the highest quality textures (and possibly future models), while maintaining good performance and reasonable use of video memory. The mod is currently in an early stage of work, although the first version will be released soon. Hulk Hogan

A YouTube video announces the mode and shows the first examples of what HDRP can do. To all appearances, Hogan’s number one concern is soil, walls, and rock. The project is still in its early stages of development, so it should be the first version of the Starfield HD Reworked project.almostTo be published. The mod is not currently listed on NexusMods.

The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 also continue

The modification is very popular Remastered project for The Witcher 3 HD Not only does it replace the original textures of terrain, buildings, rocks, water, plants, animals, and characters with custom 4K variants, but it also makes changes to Loud-Vote before and increase Draw distance Selected objects. Mod developer Halk Hogan put special emphasis on the original look which didn’t change the graphical style of the game, but simply reproduced it at a higher resolution. Not only did the mod convince hundreds of thousands of gamers, but also CD Projekt Red itself: HDRRP 12.0 “Ultimate” version was included in the next-generation (test) update for The Witcher 3 after consultation with Hogan.

There’s one for them too New version of HDRP modification With more texture improvements in the works. Additionally, Hogan is working on an HD Reworked project for Cyberpunk 2077. Both projects will run parallel to a future Starfield release, the mod explains, and he’ll share more information on that soon.