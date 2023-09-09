Overwatch 2: Blizzard introduces a new Hero Trials mode

Today, Blizzard Entertainment added a new game mode to the online action game Overwatch 2: Hero Trial. In it you can master your skills on your own!

With Hero Trial, Blizzard Entertainment today introduced a brand new game mode in Overwatch 2 that will remain permanently available to all players. The goal of this new mode is to complete a course filled with training bots, obstacles, and jumping platforms as quickly as possible. The bottom line is that you can maximize and improve your skills with Mercy, Reinhardt and Tracer. Sojourn and Winston will also follow later in the season. The score achieved depends on the time you finish, bots defeated, and emblems collected.

The new mode also brings some new training bots that you have to destroy, block or avoid. Tankbots are powerful machines with lots of hit points and powerful barriers. Rocketbots fire projectiles and do a lot of instant damage. Sniper bots eliminate enemies from a distance. These training bots are strategically placed around the map and you must find the most efficient way to eliminate them on your way to mastery.

If you are looking for a high score, you should focus on emblems, because the more you collect, the higher your score will be. This is also affected by how quickly you can reach the finish line. Large badges are of particular importance, but they are rarer and more difficult to obtain than regular small badges. There are also bonuses for each cycle that adapt to the respective hero. The completion time affects the multipliers you can earn. These are available in gold, silver and bronze levels.

Each hero has three courses of increasing difficulty. You must complete the Recruitment Course with a minimum of 3 stars to gain access to the Agent Course. In order to prove your talent in the “Expert” course, you need at least 4 stars in the “Agent”. Additionally, completing all three tournaments will reward each Champion with an exclusive Player Icon, exclusive Name Card, and additional Battle Pass XP. In the top 500 leaderboard, you can see the highest scores for each region.