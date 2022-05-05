Summer Games Festival 2022: Jeff Kelly’s Big Show scheduled for June

As E3 2022 falls during this year, Jeff Quigley’s big summer games festival show will continue. Accordingly, the hottest new announcements of the summer are likely to be announced there. Now the exhibition has a definite date.

Immediately after the cancellation of E3 2022, Jeff Kelly, known to be behind the famous The Game Awards in December, confirmed that the Summer Games Festival will continue this year despite everything. In the absence of the important US trade fair, the rival event should now be the most important event of the summer and thus be able to come up with a number of significant new announcements. If you want to be there, you can now pull up the calendar.

Reason: Keighley has now announced the exact date of the 2022 Summer Games. Accordingly, the show will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on June 9, 2022. The starting signal should be released at 8:00 PM German time.

It will be sent across all major platforms. These sites include YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and others. There should also be shared streams of creators; In the USA, Canada and Great Britain, there should be a live broadcast in IMAX cinemas. Pre-sales for live visits to the site will begin on May 12th; For local players, this is probably not a serious option.

Geoff Keighley will be presenting a number of world premieres, trailers, news and other updates from the developers as part of what’s likely to be the longest running show. Last year’s Summer Games Festival took place on the 10th of June and featured, for example, the debut of the groundbreaking game style Elden Ring or the announcement of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.