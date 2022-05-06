New to Fortnite: No-install shooter gamble – Point of Game

Fortnite can now also be streamed completely free of charge and is no longer just being played. In partnership with Epic Games, the battle royale shooter is the first free game available with Xbox Cloud Gaming. In the future, players will be able to play the title via the cloud on iOS devices, Android phones or tablets, and Windows PCs via the browser.

Xbox’s cloud gaming division is growing – this time with the bona fide premiere of one of the most popular video games of all time: Fortnite. Fortnite is available via cloud gaming in 26 countries – you need a Microsoft account and iOS, iPadOS, Android device or Windows PC with internet access to use it.

Fortnite: Play without installation

Nothing will change for Fortnite players for a long time, but cloud gaming has a very big advantage: fans can play it without installation and without an additional Xbox.com/play membership. The title works with the original touch control as well as supported controllers. It is also possible to gamble on old machines – anywhere you have access to the Internet.

Xbox cloud gaming is constantly evolving. Over ten million people around the world now play games via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on Xbox Game Pass. Cloud Gaming users live in 26 countries and play on over 6000 different devices – from Android devices and different PCs to iPhones of all generations.

On average, Xbox Game Pass users discover and play nearly twice as many titles using cloud games as non-cloud members. This may also be another advantage of Fortnite, because there is a possibility to unlock new target groups. After all, you can now simply try out a Battle Royale shooter in between without having to wait for downloads and installs. On average, the number of users playing games with touch controls has doubled. 20 percent of Xbox Cloud Gaming users use touch controls exclusively.

Microsoft recently demonstrated that this concept works with popular games: titles with high performance requirements can be played on many platforms – in March, Microsoft Flight Simulator was the cloud title most played on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and consoles. Hardware hunger knows no cloud, at least not on the player’s part.

Since the launch of Cloud Gaming, Xbox has partnered with more than 125 studios and more than 350 cloud-enabled games from the Xbox Game Pass catalog – more than 150 cloud-enabled titles support touch controls.

