Google Pixel foldable smartphone screen specifications leaked; Expected launch time – GBS News

Google is rumored to be working on a foldable Pixel smartphone. The company was originally scheduled to launch the foldable phone in the US and other markets late last year. While that obviously didn’t happen, reports have indicated that Google’s foldable smartphone will be launched in the H2 this year. Some of the upcoming Pixel Foldable specifications have also been hinted at. The latest comes from display analyst Ross Young, who revealed the screen size of the foldable phone. Young claims that Google’s foldable phone will have a smaller screen cover than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which comes with a 6.02-inch external display. However, the foldable screen of both devices will be the same size. Let’s take a look at the specs, leaked features and other details of the Google Pixel foldable phone.

Finally, the Google Pixel foldable smartphone could be launched by this year’s date. The rumor mill anticipates the launch of the foldable phone in late 2022. Google has not confirmed any details about the foldable phone yet. While you wait, some display specifications have surfaced online. Young claims that the Google foldable phone will have the same foldable screen size as the Z Fold 4. This means that the Pixel foldable phone could come with an 8-inch foldable screen. Young further explained that the Google Foldable’s external display will be much smaller at 5.8 inches than the Z Fold 4’s 6.02-inch external display. Young mentions that the Google Foldable will have a larger aspect ratio compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Notably, the Pixel’s external display size is the same as that of the Oppo Find N.

Other details of the Pixel Foldable have been provided in the past. It is rumored to have a dual camera setup on the back. The camera has a 02.2 MP Sony IMX 02 primary camera and a 02 MP IMX 365 Ultra Wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the foldable phone has two 8 MP sensors – one on the foldable display and one on the external display. Similar to the new Pixel phones, Google’s foldable phone will feature the company’s proprietary Tensor chip. However, it is unknown if it will feature the same chipset as the Pixel 6 series. More details should emerge as we get closer to launch.

