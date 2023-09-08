“Starfield” review: Impressive space – flaws in the gameplay

To say that “Starfield” is a large-scale game is an understatement. In the new RPG from Bethesda studio “Fallout” and “The Elder Scrolls”, players are supposed to be able to discover 1,000 planets. However, anyone expecting an open, smooth Galaxy will be disappointed.

The beginning of the game is fairly quiet. The protagonist starts a new job in a space mine. You start mining precious metals with a laser until you are called by the foreman. When you break through the wall, you have to enter a cave where there are small metal cubes floating in the air. Surrounded by rocks, there is a curved metal artifact in the middle. After it is revealed, when you touch the artifact, a kind of vision suddenly begins: lights, galaxies, and music.

Search for artifacts among the stars

This event drives the main plot of “Starfield”. The artifact comes into the possession of the “Constellation” adventure research group. The main character is immediately accepted into the group as a member, as the vision is also one of the mysteries surrounding the artifact. After that, the search for other parts of the artifact, equipped with a spaceship, begins.

But the galaxy contains not only many planets, but also various side missions. The main story can be completed in about 20 hours, with missions completed by the various factions as well as unexplored planets and abandoned space stations to be discovered – and much more. According to Howlongtobeat.com, it takes over 200 hours of gameplay to see and complete everything.

Role-playing game character design

As in other role-playing games, in “Starfield” there are many options for adapting your play style. This begins with shaping an individual’s personality, including their appearance, background, gender — male, female, or non-binary — and talents.

Talents can be improved while playing. By collecting experience points, you can level up and can unlock additional skills. When these talents are used, for example to successfully unlock a lock, the talent is further developed and new levels can be achieved.

Combat in Starfield takes place primarily with pistols, which can be found in the world or obtained from defeated enemies. Weapons have specific stats and characteristics and can be improved through modifications. Direct combat is also possible, but it’s a bit more complicated.

Words instead of weapons

However, difficult battles can be avoided using the right skills. In an early mission, the main character is sent to an abandoned research base that is occupied by pirates.

There, after some shooting, you will meet the commander of the forces. In the dialogue, you can convince him to stop the persecution. – There is the possibility of receiving points through the correct conversation options. You get more points for risky maneuvers that are more likely to fail. The points system is fun. If the attempt fails, the only option is to use weapons.

And in “Starfield” this happens a lot. Especially in the beginning, the game often relies on the “get in, kill the bad guys, collect valuables” gameplay loop to be sufficient in some way. Don’t expect this to offer innovative gameplay mechanics or an overhaul of the sci-fi RPG genre.

In some areas, the game feels dated, which may be due to nearly eight years of development, Bethesda says. The galaxy in “Starfield” is not completely open, but is divided into several separate sections.

Too many loading screens interrupt gameplay

This is especially noticeable when traveling between planets. What you experience is a series of loading screens disguised as video sequences rather than a real sense of space: Entering the spaceship Loading screen Sitting in the cockpit Loading screen Select start Takeoff video Floating in space Open the map and select Planets, fast travel and loading screen. However, at some point, the spaceship becomes partially unnecessary when you discover that you can also travel directly from one location on the planet to another using the map.

Soft landing on and take off from a planet like in No Man’s Sky is not possible. You can only select points of interest on the orbs where you can land. Most of these points are procedurally generated and often not very exciting. The game is also often interrupted when entering buildings or space stations, meaning the sheer scale of the game feels unusually limited.

Insufficient maps of the planets

Another aspect that has been criticized is the planetary maps. A very rough surface and interesting places are depicted – but the paths between them, the terrain or the exact buildings are missing. This may be understandable on procedurally generated planets, but especially not on hand-crafted locations like the cities of Neon or New Atlantis. At least there’s a scanner that shows arrows on the ground, leading to the next waypoint.

Sometimes you want “quality of life” improvements for noisy systems. Especially at the beginning of the game, the maximum number of items you can carry is very low. If a character is overloaded, they will run slower and will not be able to travel quickly. In addition, many aspects such as inventory management are hidden behind many menu interfaces and difficult to access. Other role-playing games provide a clearer and more intuitive user interface.

Starting the game does not motivate you to continue playing

Accordingly, the game finds it difficult to motivate you to continue during the first 10 to 15 hours. Some of the characters look rather boring and the main story just doesn’t go far enough. Playback is frequently interrupted by menu and loading screens.

The low point of the first few hours of the game is the mission section where you have to fly directly in your spaceship at a low power level for several minutes. The goal here is to learn how to “sneak” in space – albeit in as boring a way as possible.

However, despite all the criticism, we should not forget that Starfield did a lot right. The game looks impressive and looks great too. Players have the opportunity to design their ship in creative ways and build bases on planets. Aside from the main story, there are many opportunities for real role-playing and individual decisions.

It would be better to have fewer planets, but more life

It might have been better to use a slightly smaller, more focused scope. Instead of 1,000 planets, most of which were uninhabited, there were 50 inhabited planets. It’s also possible to have fewer menus and more flexibility when traveling and exploring.

Basically, the gameplay in “Starfield” is very similar to the gameplay in “Fallout” or “Skyrim”, but with a new setting that is more similar to other science fiction worlds – such as “Interstellar”, “Blade Runner”, and 2001″. “,” Firefly “or” Alien”. If that’s enough for you, you will enjoy “Starfield”.

“Starfield” costs €70, is released for ages 16 and up, and is available for PC and Xbox Series X/S. It can be played on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

