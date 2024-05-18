Red Dead Redemption: Classic coming soon to gaming subscriptions from Sony and Microsoft?

Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Premium subscribers may soon be able to look forward to the arrival of Red Dead Redemption.

The first part of Red Dead Redemption – and not just the second part – is considered a real success from Rockstar Games. If you haven’t played it yet or want to try it again, you may be able to do so as part of the game’s subscription. So the title could appear on both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium.

This was suggested on Reddit by user Timtendo12, who commented on this via r/GamingLeaksAndRumors. A line of code has now been discovered in the source code of Rockstar’s official website, which suggests the original Red Dead Redemption will be integrated with PS Plus Premium and Xbox Game Pass in the future.

Specifically, this is a description of the yet-to-be-used game, under which the title is “For Nintendo Switch, PS3, PlayStation Plus Premium for PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, and Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and Xbox Series /S” was available. It appears that the developer is preparing to be able to put the new availability description online when it is activated.

Therefore, there is a good chance that Red Dead Redemption will be available on both subscriptions of the game, even if a date has not been set yet. Unless of course a Rockstar employee is making a little joke.