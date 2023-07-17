Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade: Play it before Mirage is released!

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is sure to be the most important title in the long-running successful series this year, but you’ll be able to gamble on another sequel beforehand: Codename Jade.

If you thought that Assassin’s Creed: Mirage would be the next playable title in the franchise, you’d be wrong, because with Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade it will instead be the mobile that makes the rounds in playable form – in the form of a beta testing phase.

Ubisoft made enrollment available for the closed beta a few weeks ago, and the start date has now been set. Developed by Level Infinite, the game will be in testing globally on both Android and iOS starting August 3, 2023. Anyone who has not yet signed up for the closed beta can do so via a file. Official Website Do. It is not currently clear if all registered players will have the opportunity to play.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade was first introduced last September. It will be the first game where you visit China in an open world environment. At the same time, it is also the first mobile game in the open world series. You can slip into the role of Xia and you are allowed to tire yourself out as an assassin in the 3rd century BC.

The aforementioned Assassin’s Creed: Mirage console game will be released in October this year.