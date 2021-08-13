Bohr’s problem on Mars: ‘Stone didn’t cooperate’

In fact, everything went according to plan with the first attempt to sample soil on Mars in a dry lake. But the rock crumbled and turned into a fine powder.
The basics in brief
- According to NASA, rocks that weren’t strong enough may have been the reason the first soil sample on Mars was taken by the “perseverance” rover.
“The tools worked as we set, but the stone didn’t cooperate,” he said. NASAResearcher Louise Gandora, according to a statement released Wednesday, after a thorough investigation into the failed drilling attempt in a dry lake on Mars called Jezero Crater.
The excavation went as planned, but because the rocks were “unusual”, they produced only small powdery shards that could not be carried into the tube. Another attempt is scheduled for the beginning of September. Some promising sites on Mars have already been spied for this. The rover has a total of 43 samples of titanium tubes on board.
Perseverance (German: Stamina) landed on Mars at the end of February in a risky maneuver. Develop and build about 2.5 billion dollar (about 2.2 billion euros) The expensive rover lasted eight years. It is supposed to search for traces of past microbial life on Mars and investigate the planet’s climate and geology.
