Messi performing at Inter Miami: Shakira, Bad Bunny and Maluma as show acts?

The Messi craze has reached new heights in the United States. Even Shakira was said to perform in his performance.

What happened? Inter Miami promised “exciting entertainment” next Sunday at the Lionel Messi show. If the rumors are true, they could be a lineup worthy of any music festival this summer. Shakira, a familiar face from Messi’s Barcelona days, is set to perform alongside Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma.

More on this: America is burning for the best soccer player in the world. Fans have been frantically asking for tickets for every match Messi will attend, while a huge mural and a new burger on the Hard Rock Cafe menu announce its arrival this week.

What then? After Sunday’s spectacle, football is finally in focus again as Messi prepares to make his long-awaited debut against Cruz Azul on July 21.