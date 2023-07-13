Power outage in Elsendorf currently July 13, 2023: Here there are power outages

In Elsendorf, power was lost Wednesday night in the 84094 zip code area. Other areas in the region were also affected by the unrest. You can read all the notifications about the power outage in Elsendorf, which has been in place since July 12, 2023 and what needs to be done now here on news.de

The latest breakdowns and maintenance in Elsendorf

On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, including in Elsendorf in Bavaria. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or several families. According to the reports of the portal Störsauskunft.de, there are currently a total of 11 accidents in Elsendorf that affect disturbances in the power grid. The network operator responsible for the region is Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following defects are currently available in Elsendorf on July 13, 2023

location disorder since then Proven predictor Weingarten, Mainburg (VGem), Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined Landersdorf, Maynburg (VGem), Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined Landersdorf, Maynburg (VGem), Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined Wolfshauser Strasse, Gaden, Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined Hornick, Maynburg (VGem), Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined Hornik, St. Nicholas, Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined AM Schulberg, Margrethenthan, Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined Freudenthal, Maynburg (VGem), Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined Wolfshausen, Mainburg (VGem), Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined Randelkoven, Mainburg (VGem), Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined Allakofener Strasse, Landersdorf, Elsendorf 12/07/2023, 12:17 a.m undefined

(status: 07/13/2023, 3:31 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Elsendorf: Who do I contact in the event of a power outage?

You must of one Power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

Information for those affected by the disturbances

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may have already gone down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

