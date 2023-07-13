‘Harry & Meghan’: This Netflix documentary is nominated — but not for an Emmy

The Sussexes were actually given a good shot at an Emmy nomination for their Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan” — but they got nothing. But she worked with another award.

At the Emmy Awards, the Prince Harry And Duchess Meghan passed, so the couple can look forward to being nominated at the HCA TV Awards. The Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan has been nominated for Best Streaming Non-Reality Series at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

At the HCA TV Awards, the Sussexes line up with wildlife drama The Planet Before Time and US series Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, which features an actor searching for happiness. Other contenders include the reality show Rennervations, starring Jeremy Renner, the docu-series project 1619 produced by Oprah Winfrey, which explores the history and ramifications of slavery in the United States, and the Apple TV+ travel documentary Reluctant Vacation with Eugene Levy.”

The series gave intimate insights into the lives of Harry and Meghan

In December 2022, Meghan and Harry give intimate insights into their relationship and problematic relationship with the British royal family in their six-part series on Netflix. The experts gave them a good shot at being nominated for an Emmy.

With the exception of the “Harry & Meghan” theme, the HCA TV Awards nominations overlap with the Emmys nominations to a great extent: for example, series “Beef”, “The Last of Us”, “Dahmer”, “The White Lotus”, “Succession” and “Wednesday” is among (over) nominees on both award lists.

HCA TV Awards winners will be chosen by a panel of judges between July 18th and 25th. It is not yet known when the awards ceremony will take place.

