Lovebirds: Romeo Beckham visits Wimbledon with girlfriend Mia Reagan

Romeo Beckham participated in the ninth day of the Wimbledon Championships with his girlfriend Mia Reagan. The young couple appeared on the runway for a tennis tournament.

Romeo Beckham, son of David W Victoria Beckham , Attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on the ninth day. By his side: his girlfriend, Mia Reagan. The two of them sat in the stands and didn’t just focus their attention on what was happening in the central hall. The two exchanged kisses on the cheek or forehead, snuggled with each other, and took selfies. Without any inconvenience, Romeo Beckham’s grandmother, Sandra Beckham, continued to star alongside them.

Romeo Beckham: He gave up his football career for Mia Reagan

Romeo Beckham donned a complete black look with white sneakers, and partnered a blue and gold striped jacket with a matching skirt. Underneath, the model wore a white blazer and a longer white skirt.

The pair appear to be more in love than ever, according to Wimbledon photos, after Romeo Beckham was said to have ditched his soccer career in the US as his girlfriend suffered from a long-distance relationship and rumors of a break-up surfaced. The two made their first public appearance together in June 2021 at Wimbledon. The two are said to have been a couple since 2019.

It also turned out that Cara Delevingne was cooing

The tennis tournament previously became the scene for the couple in love. On the eighth day, British model Cara Delevingne attended the famous sporting event in South London and posed for the paparazzi. In addition to her friend, British musician Minky, Delevingne has been photographed making all kinds of faces, among other things. In addition, she kissed her friend several times, which attracted media attention, and she did not hesitate to use her tongue while joking.

