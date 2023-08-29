Maintenance work in Dorstadt on August 29, 2023: You should expect breakdowns here

Maintenance measures were announced Friday morning for the 38312 postal code area in Dorstadt. Power outages can occur, at least temporarily. You can read all the information about working in Dorstadt on September 1, 2023, whether there will be a power cut and what to do here on news.de

In exceptional cases, checking electrical infrastructure may result in short-term faults. Image: Adobe Stock/Conacorn

Breakdowns and maintenance in Dorstadt up to date

According to the reports of the portal Störsauskunft.de, routine maintenance is currently being carried out at the LSW Netz GmbH & Co. site. KG in Dorstadt. Availability of the German electricity grid is very high on average, as is Dorstadt in Lower Saxony. However, power supply interruptions can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or a few families. All detailed information about possible and current network problems can be found here in the overview.

Planned maintenance by LSW Netz

On 01/09/2023 at 10:00 am in the region Alter Holzweg in Dorstadt in the administrative district “Samtgemeinde Oderwald” (postal code 38312, district Wolfenbüttel) Routine maintenance work has been carried out on behalf of LSW Netz GmbH & Co. KG. According to the company, the work will be completed by September 1, 2023 at 11:00 am. There may be intermittent disturbances within a radius of 200 metres. No direct report from the network operator is available.

(As of: 08/29/2023 at 05:23 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Dorstadt: How does my breakdown report get to the right place?

It should be clear beforehand that power outages are not usually an emergency. Only call the police or fire brigade emergency numbers in case of an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, eg because one of the fuses in your fuse box has blown. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

You can find the LSW Netz Troubleshooting Hotline here.

Correct behavior in an emergency

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem yourself. Many times this is not an electrical fault at all, and in most cases the circuit fuse is blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown there. If so, disconnect all consumers that may be the cause and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the emergency numbers of the police or fire department directly. Instead, contact your energy supplier.

Frequency of interruption

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. And in Germany, a lot of efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

