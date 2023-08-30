Mainlius Power Outage Currently August 30, 2023: Power out? this is the reason

A power outage occurred in Mainlius in the 95336 ZIP Code area Tuesday morning. All information about the power outages in Mainlius since August 29, 2023 and the situation in the power grid can be found here on news.de

Up-to-date malfunctions and maintenance in Mainlius

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is a message currently listed for the city of Mainlius. The responsible electricity company Bayernwerk Netz GmbH has accordingly reported an outage in the supply area. On average, the availability of the German electricity grid is very high, including in Mainlius in Bavaria. However, power supply interruptions can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low voltage disturbances that only affect one or a few families. Anyone wishing to learn about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently available at Mainleus on August 30, 2023

Registered power grid operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH in the region KU 33 (within a radius of about 1 km) in Schimmendorf, Mainlius (postal code 95336, district of Kulmbach) disturbance. To date, no resident has explicitly reported impairments. The issue is said to have been present since 08/29/2023 at 06:13 AM, and technicians are currently trying to resolve it. It is not yet known when the bug is expected to be resolved. Unfortunately, the network operator did not provide any further details about the outage.

(As of: 08/30/2023 at 02:33)

Reporting a power outage in Mainleus: How do I know who is responsible for fixing the bug?

What you should know: A power outage is not always an emergency. Only call the police or fire brigade emergency numbers in case of an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, eg because one of the fuses in your fuse box has blown. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you can get error information for the network operator Bayernwerk Netz.

How does Germany’s electricity grid work?

Germany’s electricity network is 1.8 million kilometers long. To ensure that electricity reaches where it is consumed, there is an advanced grid infrastructure that is divided into different voltage levels. The so-called Transmission System Operators, or TSOs for short, are responsible for supra-regional distribution in the high voltage range. In Germany there are four transport system operators that divide the federal territory geographically: Tenet in the north-south axis from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, Umbreon in the west, 50Hz in the east in the area of ​​the new federal states and TransnetBW in Baden-Württemberg. Their networks are connected to the low voltage distribution network operators via substations. Distribution grid operators are the local or municipal power supply companies, such as large-scale municipal utilities, that ultimately provide electricity to consumers.

Differences in the power grid fails to compare

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. And in Germany, a lot of efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

It is also interesting: what to do if the electricity goes out?

