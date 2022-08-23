Axivion is part of the Qt Group

The global software company QT Group has acquired Axivion, a company that provides software solutions for static code analysis and software corrosion protection. The acquisition completes Qt Group’s product offering in the field of quality assurance, since static code and architecture analysis It is increasingly becoming an integral part of the software development process throughout the lifecycle. Axivion’s static analysis tools detect software erosion factors such as flaws, cycles, and violations of programming rules, thus increasing productivity in the software development process. Qt Group intends to leverage its global distribution network to sell Axivion products to new and existing customers and to the C/C++ software development markets outside the Qt ecosystem.

The Qt Group is a global software company that provides a cross-platform software framework for application and hardware development, available under commercial and open source licenses. It also enables single code for all operating systems, platforms and display types, from desktop computers and embedded systems to mission-critical applications, systems in vehicles, wearables and mobile devices connected to the Internet of Things. Qt net sales were €121.1 million in 2021 and the company currently employs around 550 people in China, Finland, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Norway, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and India.