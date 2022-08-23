Grid problems Kollnburg Currently on 23/8/2022: There are disturbances in the power grid

In Kollnburg, the power was cut off on Monday afternoon in the 94262 postal code area. You can read all the information about the blackout in Kollnburg since 22.08.22 and what to do now here on news.de

Troubleshooting and maintenance in Kollnburg up-to-date

On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, and this is also the case in Koelenberg in Bavaria. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. In many cases, these are low-voltage disorders that only affect one or several families. According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, a letter is currently being listed for the city of Kollnburg. This is an entry from the power grid operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH for a single bug. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following disruptions are currently available on August 23, 2022 in Kollnburg

Since 08/22/2022 at 14:46 There is in the region Rechertsried, Oberhofen (and within a radius of about 1 km) in Reichsdorf, Kollnburg (Postal Code 94262, District rain) Problems with the power grid, which according to the current state of knowledge is only limited locally. Responsible supplier Bayernwerk Netz GmbH is currently working on resolving the issue, which should be completed as soon as possible. Detailed information about the incident from the network operator is not available.

(Status: 08/23/2022, 02:05 AM)

Reporting a power outage in Kollnburg: Contact your network operator

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person on Bayernwerk Netz.

What you need to pay attention to as a victim

If you find problems with your power supply, this could have different causes. However, there are some actions that you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a major defect at all, in most cases the circuit fuse has been blown for protection reasons only. So, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown there. If this is the case, disconnect all consumers that may be causing this from the mains and then turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, then there is a high probability of damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends far beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power provider.

Differences in power grid failure in comparison

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure there are no blackouts, so statistically German households have to be without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

