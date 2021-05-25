France is imposing new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom

Distance: distance Austria And from Germany, France can now also impose new restrictions on its borders with the UK thanks to the Indian alternative.

According to Bloomberg, the United Kingdom was trying to defend itself against the position France might take early Wednesday, defending much of a population that had already been vaccinated – about 70% of adults had already received at least one dose of the vaccine and 40% two cans.

However, the new Indian alternative left room only for a review of previously imposed restrictions.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio on Sunday that the country is considering stricter measures for passengers from Great Britain due to the alternative.

Mandatory quarantine or the need to justify travel could now make the already difficult operation of Eurostar International Ltd.’s high-speed train service. effect. As well as the airlines linking the two countries.

Currently, people traveling from the UK to France are not required to justify their reason for travel, but are required to have a negative PCR test and do a week of isolation even if they are vaccinated.

France plans to resume international air traffic to some countries by mid-June, in coordination with the European Union.