Returns: FDP calls for special post-Brexit customs regulations

Revenues from Great Britain are uneconomic due to new post-Brexit customs regulations. Therefore, the FDP is now insisting on new regulations.

timyee / Shutterstock.com

The UK’s exit from the European Union, and thus also the Economic and Customs Union has been official since the start of the year – and has had negative effects on foreign trade. In January and February, a fifth of fewer goods were exported from Germany to Great Britain. The reason for this was, among other things, more complex customs regulations. Every decimal company stopped exporting to the island, and some logisticians temporarily suspended deliveries. Businesses recovered slowly only in March. Merchants and businesses now have to comply with many regulations when it comes to trading with or shipping to Great Britain – this checklist provides an overview of the most important aspects.

However, the tariffs will currently make the business more difficult for online retailers, as FDP is currently criticized. It is “in vain” for payments to be due even if the product is returned, Writes among other things Wirtschaftswoche With reference to the German news agency DPA about the position of the spokesman for the economic policy of the FDP parliamentary bloc, Reinhard Hoben. For the time being, destroying goods will be more economical than recovering them.

FDP: Global supply chains only work with free trade agreements

The FDP Parliamentary Group is now calling for regulations for a speedy online comeback with Great Britain. According to the federal government, the current Brexit agreement doesn’t say that yet.

Due to trade problems with the United Kingdom, a spokesperson for the FDP described Brexit as an “economic disaster”. Germany must now work for a transatlantic economic zone with the United States of America, Great Britain, Canada and Mexico. The local economy is connected to a strong network around the world and thus depends on the smooth functioning of global supply chains – and this is only possible through international free trade agreements, according to Huubin.