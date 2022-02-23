Important countries do not oppose Russia

While the West has strongly condemned the current Russian President’s statements regarding Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions, there are various reactions from other important countries.

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said that India is watching recent developments along Ukraine’s eastern border and Russia’s recognition of the “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Luhank “with great concern”. However, India refrained from criticizing Moscow’s actions. This was reported by the newspaper Hindu.

At the start of the emergency meeting of the Security Council on Monday, Tirumurti called on the parties to the conflict to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue. “The immediate priority is to de-escalate tensions, taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries, with a view to securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Tirumurti said. In doing so, he reiterated New Delhi’s previous position. India decided not to join Western calls for action against Russia. At the UN Security Council, British, European and Kenyan officials called for Russia’s decision to recognize the attack on Ukrainian sovereignty and announced sanctions and other measures.

Above all, mentioning the security interests of all countries is a sign of Russia’s support. India began evacuating its citizens from Ukraine on Monday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said aloud hair network In a television interview, she said that Israel “traditionally, of course, has joined the Americans,” but that it should proceed with greater caution in the current crisis. One reason is the large Jewish communities in Russia and Ukraine. “Our borders with Syria in all respects are borders with Russia,” he added. In a meeting with representatives of American Jews, Lapid said that “because of these interests, he should be more careful than any foreign minister in the world.”

Israel has been coordinating its military activities in Syria with Russia for years because Russia controls Syrian airspace. In addition, about 1 million people who immigrated from Russia and the countries of the former Soviet Union live in Israel.

Haaretz wrote that Lapid’s testimony might cause resentment in Washington. The Times of Israel He notes that the West disagrees over whether an invasion has actually occurred in eastern Ukraine and cites contradictory assessments by the European Union’s foreign policy coordinator Josep Borrell and the governments of Poland and Great Britain.