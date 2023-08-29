Tesla abandons current charging today – mobiFlip.de

Tesla celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Supercharger charging stations in Europe with a special campaign. Today August 29, 2023 the company is calling Calls on all electric car owners to charge their chargers for free.

To celebrate 10 years of Tesla charging in Europe, Tesla is running a one-day promotion where all superchargers in the following markets will offer free charging services:

AustriaBelgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, GermanyGreece, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Croatia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Hungary Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, SwitzerlandUnited kingdom.

Loading process Must according to Tesla Between 09:00 CET and 23:59 CET. The event is open to Tesla and non-Tesla owners, with or without membership, and customers who pay through Chargemap in France. The event is filmed and partially filmed for advertising purposes (this may conflict).

