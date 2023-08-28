Britain can monitor migrants using GPS transmitters

The British government has a new idea on how to monitor migrants. Prime Minister Sunak’s goal is to deter immigrants with strict laws.

According to a report in the British newspaper The Times, the British Conservative government is considering using Global Positioning System (GPS) transmitters to monitor incoming migrants. Under a controversial law, people who enter the country without proper papers will be detained and deported. However, the space is not enough for that, according to the newspaper.

Officials have now been urged to find alternative ways to stop people working underground in the UK in the meantime. One possible option, the newspaper wrote, is to provide all arriving immigrants with an electronic card. When asked about this, Interior Minister Soella Braverman said in a televised interview with Sky News on Monday that she was considering “a number of options”.

The government is working hard to increase its detention capacity. “But it’s clear: we’re looking at a range of options, all options, to make sure we have some control over people to let them through our system and we can then remove them from the UK.”

Concern about costs, equipment and human rights

According to the Times, officials have expressed concerns about using GPS devices to monitor incoming migrants — it can cost a lot of money, he may not have enough devices, and it’s difficult from a human rights perspective.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to deter immigrants with tough laws. Anyone entering the country without permission will be detained, deported as soon as possible, and will no longer be allowed to claim asylum in the UK. The government wants to send people to Rwanda, for example. However, the plan is on hold due to a legal dispute. More recently, the harboring of migrants on a barge off the English south coast caused an uproar

Accommodation on the barge “Baby Stockholm”

Housing tens of thousands of migrants in hotels costs taxpayers six million pounds (nearly seven million euros) a day, and Health Secretary Steve Barclay defended the measure in mid-August. Barclay added: “It’s important that we meet safety standards, but we also have to take into account the pressure on our nearly six million taxpayers.” 39 people were taken to the three-story “Baby Stockholm” building in the Port of Portland. However, due to Legionella levels in the water system, they were removed from the ship after a few days. The conservative politician said: No one was infected. “So there are no worries about the people on board. Up to 500 people are planned to be accommodated in Baby Stockholm.”