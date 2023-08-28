Results from Germany and Europe from 08/23/2023 to 08/27/2023: EVE – RCPW – PWC & NWW – Gatoh Move – RIW – FUTR – DPW – BODYSLAM! – ROE – wXw – RevPro – Progress – Challenge

Eve Professional Wrestling: EVE & Gatoh Move Pro Wrestling

Location: The Dome in London, England, United Kingdom

First broadcast: August 26, 2023 on YouTube 1. Match

Championship Eve

Singles match

Mio Yamashita (c) defeated Emerson Gain.

Match time: 19:39 2. Match

6 women’s team match

Debbie Keitel and Royal Ice (Charlie Morgan and Jetta) defeated Orange Panna Cotta (Chi Koishikawa and Sayaka) and Session Mouth Martina.

Match time: 08:16 3. Match

tag team match

Masahiro Takanashi and Mai Suruga defeated Kanji and Kid Lycos

Game time: 11:25 4. Match

EVE Tag Team Championship

tag team match

Chantal Jordan and Nina Samuels (c) beat Amy Sakura and Sapphire Reed.

Match time: 13:48

RCPW Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling “Everybody Sing and Dance”

Location: Clapham Grand Hotel in London, England, United Kingdom

Date: August 25, 2023 1. Match

Singles match

Spike Trivet defeated Tommy Kyle.

Match time: 08:31 2. Match

Singles match

Sapphire Reid defeated Livvie Grace.

Match time: 08:30 3. Match

tag team match

Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) defeated Jay Joshua and Nico Angelo.

Game time: 11:10 4. Match

Riot Cabaret Women’s Championship

Singles match

Nina Samuels (c) beat Dani Luna.

Match time: 11:57 5. Match

tag team match

James Ellis and Tate Mayvers defeated Bull-A-Rama (Lloyd Cat and Split McBeans).

Match time: 09:01 6. Match

Singles match

Robbie X defeated Leon Slater.

Game time: 11:25 7. Match

Riot Cabaret Tag Team Championship

tag team match

Session Twats (Charles Crowley and Sensational Mouth Martina) beat Greedy Souls (Brendan White and Danny Jones) (c). -> Change of address!

Match time: 10:52

PricewaterhouseCoopers and Northwest Pro Wrestling Chaos and New Wave Wrestling “Echoes in the Valley”

Location: Eppoo Vale Sports Center in Eppoo Vale, Wales, UK

Date: August 23, 2023 1. Match

Street fight

Wild Boar beat James Ellis. 2. Match

Singles match

Alex Vaughan defeated Harrison Bennett. 3. Match

World Doubles Championship

tag team match

Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews) (c) defeated Gray Matter (Elijah and Split McPanes). 4. Match

All Wales Championship

Singles match

Dani Luna (c) beat Rhein Leverkusen. 5. Match

Singles match

Brendan White defeated Mulligan. 6. Match

Singles match

Danny Jones defeated Nico Angelo.

Gato moved Gatto Move Pro Wrestling

Location: The Yard Theater in London, England, United Kingdom

Date: August 26, 2023 1. Match

Singles match

Sayaka defeated Chie Koishikawa. 2. Match

tag team match

Emi Sakura and Masahiro Takanashi defeated Debbie Keitel and Emerson Jain 3. Match

Singles match

Mai Suruga defeated Nina Samuels.

Rio Royal Imperial Wrestling “Tequila Sunrise 10 – Beach Bash”

Location: Port Talbot YMCA Port Talbot, Wales, UK

Date: August 26, 2023 1. Match

Singles match

Alex Connors defeated Joey Scott. 2. Match

Singles match

Jackson defeated Lenny Lynch. 3. Match

Singles match

Leighton LeBlanc defeated Cole. 4. Match

Singles match

Palmer defeated Hyperion. 5. Match

RIW Tag Team Championship

tag team match

Bow Silver & Louis James beat Reservoir Dogs (Johnny Harris & Jordan Carter) (c). -> Change of address! 6. Match

Singles match

Joseph Connors defeated Ice Volca. 7. Match

RIW Empire Championship

Singles match

Seth Reese (c) defeated Kay Daniels.

RIW Heavyweight Championship

Singles match

Jordan Carter (c) beat Riley Nova.

FUTR FUTR Wrestling “Fight Brawl”

Location: Grosvenor Rooms, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, England, United Kingdom

Date: August 26, 2023 1. Match

FUTR DSTNY CHAMPIONSHIP

Singles match

Lucia Lee (c) beat Jack Knudsen. 2. Match

Match 3 modes

Benjamin Harland beat Joseph Cardinal and Tony Wright. 3. Match

6 man team match

Big Van Wesker, Davey Thompson, and Joey Cement defeated Elton Thorne, Jason Joshua, and Pinkie the Pirate. 4. Match

tag team match

Kaia and Kyle Kingsley defeated Gabriel Lee and MJ Grayson 5. Match

Foursome match

Zanda Zulu beat Randon Brooks, David Grant and Sid from England. 6. Match

Brawl battle match

Jason Joshua beat Alton Thorne, Benjamin Harland, Paige Van Wesker, Brandon Brooks, Dave Stewart, Davey Thompson, David Grant, Gabriel Lee, Jack Knudsen, Jack O'Clops, Joey Cement, Joseph Cardinale, Kea, Kyle Kingsley and Lucia Lee. And MJ Grayson, Pinky The Pirate, Sid Von England, Tony Wright, and Zanda Zulu.

dbw Danish Professional Wrestling

Location: Sports and Events Center in Jerbjerg, Denmark

Date: August 26, 2023 1. Match

Singles match

Chaos defeated Artur Link via DQ. 2. Match

Singles match

Jaya Glass defeated Heartbeat Girl. 3. Match

Singles match

Fayaz Aguila defeated Sutherland Steele. 4. Match

Singles match

Magnus Hansen defeated Yo-Kai 5. Match

Singles match

Starbuck defeated Ragnar the Vikings via DQ. 6. Match

tag team match

Kaios and Ragnar the Vikings defeat Arthur Link and Starbuck.

Knock him down! Knock him down! Professional wrestling “8th anniversary”

Location: Pumpehuset in Copenhagen, Denmark

Date: August 26, 2023 1. Match

Singles match

Emeritus beat Emilien Louis. 2. Match

tag team match

Michael Fane and Tank defeated Phoenix Fondun (Hunyadi Tamas and Robert Starr). 3. Match

Knock him down! Tag Team Championships

Matching tables, ladders and chairs

Easy Loverz (Bam Bam Quaade, Erik Sabel & Jackpot) (c) beat RandersPagne (Adonis & Xander). 4. Match

Singles match

Peter Olsander beat Buster. 5. Match

Four-way elimination match

Ender Kara defeated Eli Castle, Gabriel Faust, and Toby Zane. 6. Match

Knock him down! championship

Singles match

Alice Inc beat Pete Phoenix (c). -> Change of address!