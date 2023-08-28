Results from Germany and Europe from 08/23/2023 to 08/27/2023: EVE – RCPW – PWC & NWW – Gatoh Move – RIW – FUTR – DPW – BODYSLAM! – ROE – wXw – RevPro – Progress – Challenge

Professional Wrestling: EVE & Gatoh Move Pro Wrestling
Location: The Dome in London, England, United Kingdom
First broadcast: August 26, 2023 on YouTube
1. Match
Championship Eve
Singles match
Mio Yamashita (c) defeated Emerson Gain.
Match time: 19:39
2. Match
6 women’s team match
Debbie Keitel and Royal Ice (Charlie Morgan and Jetta) defeated Orange Panna Cotta (Chi Koishikawa and Sayaka) and Session Mouth Martina.
Match time: 08:16
3. Match
tag team match
Masahiro Takanashi and Mai Suruga defeated Kanji and Kid Lycos
Game time: 11:25
4. Match
EVE Tag Team Championship
tag team match
Chantal Jordan and Nina Samuels (c) beat Amy Sakura and Sapphire Reed.
Match time: 13:48
Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling “Everybody Sing and Dance”
Location: Clapham Grand Hotel in London, England, United Kingdom
Date: August 25, 2023
1. Match
Singles match
Spike Trivet defeated Tommy Kyle.
Match time: 08:31
2. Match
Singles match
Sapphire Reid defeated Livvie Grace.
Match time: 08:30
3. Match
tag team match
Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper) defeated Jay Joshua and Nico Angelo.
Game time: 11:10
4. Match
Riot Cabaret Women’s Championship
Singles match
Nina Samuels (c) beat Dani Luna.
Match time: 11:57
5. Match
tag team match
James Ellis and Tate Mayvers defeated Bull-A-Rama (Lloyd Cat and Split McBeans).
Match time: 09:01
6. Match
Singles match
Robbie X defeated Leon Slater.
Game time: 11:25
7. Match
Riot Cabaret Tag Team Championship
tag team match
Session Twats (Charles Crowley and Sensational Mouth Martina) beat Greedy Souls (Brendan White and Danny Jones) (c). -> Change of address!
Match time: 10:52
Pro Wrestling Chaos and New Wave Wrestling “Echoes in the Valley”
Location: Eppoo Vale Sports Center in Eppoo Vale, Wales, UK
Date: August 23, 2023
1. Match
Street fight
Wild Boar beat James Ellis.
2. Match
Singles match
Alex Vaughan defeated Harrison Bennett.
3. Match
World Doubles Championship
tag team match
Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews) (c) defeated Gray Matter (Elijah and Split McPanes).
4. Match
All Wales Championship
Singles match
Dani Luna (c) beat Rhein Leverkusen.
5. Match
Singles match
Brendan White defeated Mulligan.
6. Match
Singles match
Danny Jones defeated Nico Angelo.
Gatto Move Pro Wrestling
Location: The Yard Theater in London, England, United Kingdom
Date: August 26, 2023
1. Match
Singles match
Sayaka defeated Chie Koishikawa.
2. Match
tag team match
Emi Sakura and Masahiro Takanashi defeated Debbie Keitel and Emerson Jain
3. Match
Singles match
Mai Suruga defeated Nina Samuels.
Royal Imperial Wrestling “Tequila Sunrise 10 – Beach Bash”
Location: Port Talbot YMCA Port Talbot, Wales, UK
Date: August 26, 2023
1. Match
Singles match
Alex Connors defeated Joey Scott.
2. Match
Singles match
Jackson defeated Lenny Lynch.
3. Match
Singles match
Leighton LeBlanc defeated Cole.
4. Match
Singles match
Palmer defeated Hyperion.
5. Match
RIW Tag Team Championship
tag team match
Bow Silver & Louis James beat Reservoir Dogs (Johnny Harris & Jordan Carter) (c). -> Change of address!
6. Match
Singles match
Joseph Connors defeated Ice Volca.
7. Match
RIW Empire Championship
Singles match
Seth Reese (c) defeated Kay Daniels.
8. Match
RIW Heavyweight Championship
Singles match
Jordan Carter (c) beat Riley Nova.
FUTR Wrestling “Fight Brawl”
Location: Grosvenor Rooms, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Date: August 26, 2023
1. Match
FUTR DSTNY CHAMPIONSHIP
Singles match
Lucia Lee (c) beat Jack Knudsen.
2. Match
Match 3 modes
Benjamin Harland beat Joseph Cardinal and Tony Wright.
3. Match
6 man team match
Big Van Wesker, Davey Thompson, and Joey Cement defeated Elton Thorne, Jason Joshua, and Pinkie the Pirate.
4. Match
tag team match
Kaia and Kyle Kingsley defeated Gabriel Lee and MJ Grayson
5. Match
Foursome match
Zanda Zulu beat Randon Brooks, David Grant and Sid from England.
6. Match
Brawl battle match
Jason Joshua beat Alton Thorne, Benjamin Harland, Paige Van Wesker, Brandon Brooks, Dave Stewart, Davey Thompson, David Grant, Gabriel Lee, Jack Knudsen, Jack O’Clops, Joey Cement, Joseph Cardinale, Kea, Kyle Kingsley and Lucia Lee. And MJ Grayson, Pinky The Pirate, Sid Von England, Tony Wright, and Zanda Zulu.
Danish Professional Wrestling
Location: Sports and Events Center in Jerbjerg, Denmark
Date: August 26, 2023
1. Match
Singles match
Chaos defeated Artur Link via DQ.
2. Match
Singles match
Jaya Glass defeated Heartbeat Girl.
3. Match
Singles match
Fayaz Aguila defeated Sutherland Steele.
4. Match
Singles match
Magnus Hansen defeated Yo-Kai
5. Match
Singles match
Starbuck defeated Ragnar the Vikings via DQ.
6. Match
tag team match
Kaios and Ragnar the Vikings defeat Arthur Link and Starbuck.
Knock him down! Professional wrestling “8th anniversary”
Location: Pumpehuset in Copenhagen, Denmark
Date: August 26, 2023
1. Match
Singles match
Emeritus beat Emilien Louis.
2. Match
tag team match
Michael Fane and Tank defeated Phoenix Fondun (Hunyadi Tamas and Robert Starr).
3. Match
Knock him down! Tag Team Championships
Matching tables, ladders and chairs
Easy Loverz (Bam Bam Quaade, Erik Sabel & Jackpot) (c) beat RandersPagne (Adonis & Xander).
4. Match
Singles match
Peter Olsander beat Buster.
5. Match
Four-way elimination match
Ender Kara defeated Eli Castle, Gabriel Faust, and Toby Zane.
6. Match
Knock him down! championship
Singles match
Alice Inc beat Pete Phoenix (c). -> Change of address!
Europe Rings “Wrestle Clash 25”
Location: Treboswinkel Castle in Treboswinkel, Lower Austria, Austria
Date: August 26, 2023
Spectators: about 170
1. Match
Singles match
Ricky Sky defeated Shemeka.
2. Match
Captain’s Fall 6 Man Tag Team Match
Joe Bravo, John Drake and Vic Golden defeated Axel Fox, Rockin’ Rolla and Tom Fulton
3. Match
Singles match
Erkan Solkany defeated Michael Kovac.
4. Match
King of Europe RoE Championship
Match 3 modes
Jessie J beat Diana Strong and Lexa Valo (c). -> Change of address!
5. Match
tag team match
Miss Cath and Sultanoff defeated Prince Meek and Regina Roosendaal.
6. Match
luster! championship
Singles match
Tessa Blanchard beat Aisha Raymond (c). -> Change of address!
7. Match
RAW Heavyweight Championship
Singles match
Mixberg (c) defeated Mirko Panik.
