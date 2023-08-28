Camp Lintfort Network Problems Currently on 08/28/2023: Here there is a power outage

The power grid was cut off Sunday morning in Kamp Lintfort in the Kamp region. You can read all the information about network problems in Kamp-Lintfort since 27.08.23 and what to do now here on news.de

Avatar: Beware of power outages in your area. Image: Adobe Stock/Evgen

Breakdowns and maintenance at Kamp Lintfort up-to-date

The Störsauskunft.de portal is currently reporting the bug removal process for the Kamp-Lintfort and surrounding area. In an average home in North Rhine-Westphalia, power supply problems only happen for about 10 minutes a year. Most of the time we talk about locally limited LV disturbances only. The German electricity grid generally works very well, and this also applies to Kamp Lintfort. In the following overview you will find all information about crash reports in the region.

The following breakdowns are currently available on August 28, 2023 in Kamp-Lintfort

Lists the responsible power grid operator in the area Walking path Kamp-Lintfort in Kamp, Kamp-Lintfort (postal code 47475, Wesel district) disturbance. To date, no resident has explicitly reported impairments. The issue is said to have been present since 08/27/2023 at 10:45 AM, and technicians are currently trying to fix it. It is not yet known when the bug is expected to be resolved. Unfortunately, the network operator did not provide any further details about the outage.

(As of: 28/08/2023 at 00:06)

Reporting a power outage in Kamp-Lintfort: Who do you contact in case of a power outage?

One thing is for sure: a power outage is not an emergency. Only call the police or fire brigade emergency numbers in case of an emergency. Instead, first try to see if the problem is only in your apartment, eg because one of the fuses in your fuse box has blown. If not, go to your energy company’s Incident Reporting page and report the incident there.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person with the network operator.

An advanced electricity network in Germany

Germany’s electricity network is 1.8 million kilometers long. To ensure that electricity reaches where it is consumed, there is an advanced grid infrastructure that is divided into different voltage levels. The so-called Transmission System Operators, or TSOs for short, are responsible for supra-regional distribution in the high voltage range. In Germany there are four transport system operators that divide the federal territory geographically: Tenet in the north-south axis from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, Umbreon in the west, 50Hz in the east in the area of ​​the new federal states and TransnetBW in Baden-Württemberg. Their networks are connected to the low voltage distribution network operators via substations. Distribution grid operators are the local or municipal power supply companies, such as large-scale municipal utilities, that ultimately provide electricity to consumers.

By comparison: regional differences in power grid disturbances

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. And in Germany, a lot of efforts are being made to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Rouge/news.de