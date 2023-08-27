This is how Stephen King thinks about smart technology

Maine (USA) – Stephen King (75) He is not afraid of the rise of artificial intelligence. And that in spite of Learning technology Served as an award-winning writer. But AI still has a lot to learn for the author of “It” to view it as a competitor.

Author Stephen King, 75, finds it futile to resist the rise of artificial intelligence. Technology also uses its intellectual property. © Ivan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

The real question is: Can AI read, understand, and interpret texts with the same depth as a human? According to Stephen King, even human writers have to do this if they want to write well. Like a news portal from the inside As I mentioned, the crime and horror writer commented in the articleStephen King: My books have been used to train AIOn his view of smart technology, he revealed: He’s not worried yet. Celebrities and stars

Touching reports on utter travel chaos: 28 hours from Nice to London King wouldn’t stop AI from using his scripts to learn how to write better, either: “Can I stop computers from ‘learning’ my stories (if that’s the word for it)? Even if I could,” says the author. Artificial intelligence is simply not equal to human intellectual and creative capacity.

The Guild of American Authors says no to artificial intelligence

The writers also joined the US writers’ strike that began last May over lack of pay and threats from artificial intelligence. © Angela Weiss/AFP



An open letter against tech giants: No signature from Stephen King

