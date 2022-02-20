New satellite images, released on Saturday, show that Russia has been concentrating its forces on the annexed Crimea peninsula in recent days.

Emsat International (ISI), Israel’s private intelligence agency, said some military vehicles – including tanks, armored personnel carriers and rocket launchers – were seen outside the platform and said “may be operational soon”.

According to ISI, the formation took place in the Crimea in the past four days.

Photos taken on February 15 show that the area near the town of Novosern is completely empty.

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) claimed that forces were concentrated in the area to allow Russia to occupy southern Ukraine.

An unidentified US defense official said the United States, which estimates that more than 150,000 troops for Russia are stationed near the Ukrainian border, has been monitoring significant movements since Wednesday.

A satellite image provided by ImageSat International (ISI) shows the Russian military building installed in Crimea on February 19, 2022. (Courtesy of ISI)

40 to 50 percent of people are under attack. “In the past 48 hours, they unleashed a tactical mobilization,” the official told reporters.

Tactical departure points are areas adjacent to the border where military units were deployed before the offensive.

Moscow has amassed 125 tactical battalion divisions near the Ukrainian border, the official said, up from 60 in normal times and 80 in early February.

The Russians have never provided statistics on their positions on the border with Ukraine or how many people are taking part in ongoing exercises with neighboring Belarus.

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine on Saturday ordered a full military mobilization, while Western leaders issued increasingly stern warnings that a Russian invasion of their neighbor could be imminent.

Dennis Bush, head of the pro-Russian separatist government in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, told Israeli television that he would seek Russia’s help if the situation escalated.

“Ukraine wants to start a military confrontation and launch an offensive,” Bushil Khan told the broadcaster.

“The ball is in Ukraine. “In some cases, when civilians are killed, we do not deny that we need to ask Russia for help.”

According to the Ukrainian military, two soldiers were killed in a shootout with the rebels on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, separatists in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which make up the industrial center of Ukraine known as Donbass, reported that thousands of people living in rebel-held areas had been forcibly returned to Russia.