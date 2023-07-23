KolinMB, NUBE, and Neutraliser on Free Sunday

KolinMB, NUBE and Neutraliser in one of the free programs Sunday ·



KolinMB compresses multiple bands separately, NUBE creates interesting delays, and Neutraliser expands or cuts dynamics. This sounds like the perfect Sunday roast for the Free Sunday Program. This certainly does not mean that we want to do showmanship here!

Analog Obsession KolinMB is a vintage multi-band selector

For the free Sunday program, today we bring you a further development of the tool called Kolin from Analog Mania, released around 2020 if I’m not mistaken. It was indeed “at the time” an excellent emulation of the Collins 26U1 Vari-Mu compressor from the 1960s. Now the developer goes one step further and introduces KolinMB, a multi-domain version of the original with several exciting additions. Not only does KolinMB feature three separate bands with adjustable crossovers, each band also includes external side chain input controls and mixing controls! KolinMB really takes the old tube specifier to the next level. This looks like a lot of fun!

The plugin works as AAX, VST3 And AU on macOS 10.11 or later (including Apple Silicon support) f Windows 10 or higher.

Ronan Fed NUBE creates stereo modulation delays

NUBE, by programmer Ronan Fed, is a free stereo delay plug-in in the same vein as the AIRE effects tool we featured in last week’s issue. It has a number of cool features with stereo and table tennis modes, tempo sync, high and low cut filters for the input signal and mandatory attenuation of the effect signal. In addition, NUBE even has an LFO modulated resonance filter and additional phase and reverb effects. amazing! It’s not the most innovative delay, but it looks very interesting for creating an animated delay or fast echo effect on any type of signal.

The plugin is running Windows 8 or higher like VST And VST3 in 64-bit.

Witch Pig Neutraliser: A nice-looking plug-in gate and extender

Neutraliser is a portal/expansion plugin from product developer Witch Pig with a really colorful and unusual user interface based on some amazing fractal graphics. Small fractals are used in the corners of the GUI to control plugin parameters. For example, you can use Neutraliser to create classic reverb effects on drum tracks. Or you can apply the effect to a guitar track to give the audio signal a dynamic grip before it gets to the next distortion or amp effect. For a dynamic effect, I’d prefer a sharper scale over fractals in my opinion, but then again, it’s always best to trust your ears anyway. There is also a treat for the eye!

The plugin is running macOS And windows like VST3.

Free videos for KolinMB, NUBE and Neutraliser

