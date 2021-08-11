Animal Crossing: New Horizons update: version 1.11.1 . comes to this

The new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is live. © Nintendo

The popular Nintendo Switch game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” has received a new update. What changes does version 1.11.1 bring.

after Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Neglected a few months, now there are regular updates again. At the end of July, players received some new content again, but not all of them were satisfied. Now the developers are introducing another update for Nintendo Switch* The game, but this time there are only a few minor modifications. We’ll reveal what these are in the next section.

Update “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”: this is in version 1.11.1

Version 1.11.1 of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is now live and players may have already discovered one new feature or another. As already mentioned, it is Just a simple update. Nintendo recently promised that a bigger one would follow throughout the year. Version 1.11.1 does not bring any new content and only focuses on some bug fixes:

Articles are now properly sorted in the DIY recipe app with the “Sort by Receipt” filter.

There will be no color differences for items in the Harvey Photo Studio catalog that are not owned by players.

Music in the Nook Store will now play correctly just before it closed.

Fixed an issue where clouds would not appear as intended for each season of the year.

Read also: “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”: How players remove unwanted inhabitants from the island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most successful Nintendo Switch titles

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has emerged since its launch last year as a Great success for Nintendo proven. In Nintendo’s second-quarter financial reports, the company announced that the game has now sold 33.89 million copies, replacing it as the Second best selling game on Switch has been consolidated. So it’s no surprise that Nintendo continues to plan updates. The company wants to keep fans engaged and get more players to buy. Fans hope that the next big update will bring exciting new content once again. When this will be published is currently unclear. (Ök) * tz.de is a display of IPPEN.MEDIA.

Interesting tooNintendo Switch OLED Introduced: Here’s what the console upgrade offers.