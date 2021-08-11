iOS 15 to associate AirPods with your Apple ID as part of Find My Network

Apple announced several new features for AirPods users with iOS 15, including Conversation Boost for AirPods Pro and, for the first time, true Find My support. While Apple said users can find lost AirPods using Precision Finding, iOS 15 also assigns AirPods to your Apple ID to make sure you can easily find them anywhere.

Similar to AirTags, iOS 15 uses Bluetooth technology to identify your AirPods when you’re near them but don’t know exactly where the earbuds are. This feature will be available for both AirPods Pro and AirPods Max and will also show the current location of your AirPods on a map, even if they are not connected to an iPhone or iPad.

To do this, your AirPods will eventually be associated with your Apple ID. How did you discover it 9to5Mac In iOS 15’s internal code, lost AirPods will still send their location to the owner via Find My Network, even if someone else connects them to another device.

It is important to note that even though AirPods are associated with an Apple ID, they do not have Activation Lock like iOS devices. This system will be more like what Apple currently offers with AirTag, which is linked to an Apple account but can be reset with a few manual steps. 9to5Mac Also, a new animation has been found in iOS 15 Beta 5 showing removing AirPods from Find My Network.

These AirPods are associated with your Apple ID. If you remove it, someone else can configure Find My Network. […] Removing these AirPods will allow someone else to configure Find My Network and they will not be associated with your Apple ID.

With AirPods Max, pressing the noise canceling button with the Digital Crown for about 12 seconds will disconnect the headphones from the Find My app. With AirPods Pro, the steps are more complex and require you to plug your fingers into the speaker holes while pressing the button on the stems several times.

These features are still working and will likely require a firmware update for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. 1st and 2nd generation AirPods are not compatible with Find My Network and Precision Finding.

Earlier this month, Apple released a new beta firmware for AirPods Pro that added Conversation Boost feature for users using iOS 15 beta. However, Find My functionality is not yet available in this firmware.

