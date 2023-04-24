Lomography brings LomoApparatus Chiyoda Edition

The third version of LomoApparat: Lomography brings the simple analog camera as the Chiyoda version. She’s dressed in “the finest leather,” according to Lomography, and her cream hue is designed to match spring. Technically, the LomoApparatus Chiyoda Edition is identical to the classic and new versions introduced last fall. LomoApparat Chiyoda Edition costs 109 euros. It can be pre-ordered now, and the manual film camera will be delivered from July 2023.

With LomoApparat, Lomography wants to make it easy to get started with analog photography. There are also a host of “inspiring features, including multiple and long exposure modes, color flash filters and a range of exciting lens accessories,” according to the manufacturer. Camera footage features the classic analog flair of vignetting, high contrast, strong saturation, and distinct film grain. The camera is equipped with a fixed focus lens covering a large angle of view with a focal length of 21 mm.

Technical information

Film format: 35 mm

Focal length: 21 mm

Aperture: f/10

Shutter speed: 1/100 (N), bulb (B)

Focus: Free focus, 0.5m – infinity

Flash: Default on, Manual off

Flash range: 0.5 – 2 m

Multiple exposures: unlimited

Tripod Thread: Yes

Battery (for flash): 1 x AA (1.5V)

additional information: https://www.lomography.de